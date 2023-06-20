Alpinestars Supertech R10 Launch Edition Helmet Coming Soon

We told you about the all-new MotoGP-tested Alpinestars Supertech R10 back in February, and now it’s here—almost. Alpinestars will start taking orders for the new R10 on July 10 at 9 a.m. PDT. There will be only 200 numbered examples of the Alpinestars Supertech R10 Launch Edition helmet available, so be prepared to click that mouse quickly.

The Alpinestars Supertech R10 features a 3K high-density carbon fiber outer shell with additional fiberglass and aramid fiber layers. The layers are bonded with an epoxy-infused fiber designed to increase the shell strength and best manage energy absorption. The outer shell is also shaped to reduce the likelihood of a collarbone break.

An eight-piece EPS shell does the main work of managing impacts. The EPS shell is smooth and low-friction, letting the rider’s head move inside the helmet to reduce the impact energy going to the skull. For improved fit, Alpinestars offers four outer and inner shell sizes, plus washable and adjustable crown, top, and cheek pads. The result is a triple-certified helmet—DOT, ECE 22.06, and FIM.

MotoGP riders Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, and Andrea Dovizioso have been involved in developing the Alpinestars Supertech R10, with Martin and Miller wearing the helmet in GP races. In addition to the real-world aerodynamic testing at speeds over 300 kph, the R10 has been analyzed in a wind tunnel and by using Computational Fluid Dynamics. The R10 will come with two swappable spoilers—one for street use and the other for track.

To keep the rider’s head cool, there are seven intake vents, plus four exhaust vents. The intake events are spread between three in the chin guard, and the remainder at the top of the helmet. Air flows through EPS liner ducts, and then out two vents on the top rear of the helmet and two at the chin bar near the faceshield’s metal locking mechanisms.

Alpinestars reports 220 degrees of lateral view and 57 degrees vertical. The faceshield seals against a rubber trim to reduce noise and unwanted air intake. The faceshield is 3mm thick, rated Optical Class 1, and can be removed and installed without tools. A Pinlock 120XLT lens can be attached to pins integrated into the shield. The faceshield also has pins for tear-offs. The Pinlock lens and tear-offs are included with the Launch edition, as is a carrying bag.

Alpinestars claims a weight of 3.4 pounds (1540 grams) for Alpinestars Supertech R10 Launch Edition Helmet with the Medium shell. The MSRP has not been announced, so make sure your card’s credit limit has plenty of room to operate.

