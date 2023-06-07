2024 Honda Shadow Aero First Look [Fast Facts]

While its sibling, the Shadow Phantom, received a significant reworking for 2024, the 2024 Honda Shadow Aero only gets one of the updates—the new 276mm rear disc brake. Fortunately, that’s the most functional of the updates, as it is a considerable improvement over the previous drum brake. It also allows the optional ABS to work on both wheels, rather than just the front wheel on the previous iteration.
For 2024, the Honda Shadow Aero will be available in one color for both the standard and ABS models. Honda calls the color “Black”. However, the photos reveal a two-tone paint job with a nice fade and pinstriping. The list price for the standard Aero is $7949, with ABS commanding a modest $300 premium.
Returning to the Aero is the ultra-reliable SOHC liquid-cooled V-twin with dual-plug heads with three valves per cylinder, producing power for a shaft final drive. The wheels are a wire-spoke 17-/15-inch pairing, with Bridgestone Exedra tires employed. The damping on the suspension is non-adjustable, though you can adjust the spring preload on the shocks to compensate for a passenger.
We have tested the previous version of the Honda Shadow Aero.
2024 Honda Shadow Aero Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 745cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; three valves per cylinder
- Fueling: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.6 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Exedra
- Front tire: 120/90 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/80 x 15
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.6 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Trail: 6.3 inches
- Seat height: 26.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 560 pounds (ABS: 570 pounds)
- Color: Black
2024 Honda Shadow Aero Price: $7949