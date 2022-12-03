Bridgestone Exedra Max Tires: First Ride Review

It is no mere coincidence that we have a set of the new Bridgestone Exedra Max tires mounted on a 1985 Honda VF700C V40 Magna. That bike has already been the platform for another long-term tire test—a set of Michelin Commander II tires
.In that review, the Commander II tires were in service for 12,574 miles, 15.4 percent more than the same model tires delivered when mounted on a 2007 Harley-Davidson XL883R.
The Bridgestone Exedra Max tires are designed to display the same qualities as the Commander tires—long tread life, solid handling in braking, cornering, high-speed highway stability, road-holding in wet or dry conditions, plus the durability to hold up even on less-than-perfect road surfaces.The Exedra Max tires are available in bias-ply and radial configurations, depending on size. Bridgestone
indicates the Exedra Max compound is formulated for long tread life in touring applications and high traction on wet and dry pavement. The tread pattern is designed to provide plenty of depth for water evacuation from the contact patch.
Both front and rear Exedra Max tires have a central rain groove with a zig-zag pattern. Its pattern delivers more rubber in contact with the road than a straight midline groove. The tire features a wide cruiser- and touring-oriented profile. They are specified for tubeless installation and are available in blackwall only.
There were 47,410 miles on the Honda’s odometer when the Exdera Max tires were professionally mounted by Vetesnik Power Sports
in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
At this writing, I have only a few hundred miles on the Exedra Max tires, all of which have been on dry pavement. They have already proven to be tractable, and solid in cornering and braking. Fortunately, I haven’t yet tested their grip in a panic-stop situation. It will be interesting to see how the rain groove design affects traction and handling on wet pavement and service life of the tread. We’ll keep you posted on how the tires hold up as the miles pile up.
Bridgestone Exedra Max Tires SizesFront
Rear
- 150/80 x 16; Radial
- 150/80 x 16; Bias ply
- 120/90 x 17; Bias ply
- 130/70 x 17; Radial ply
- 100/90 x 19; Bias ply
- 110/90 x 19; Bias ply
- 90/90-21; Bias ply
- 140/90 x 15; Bias ply
- 150/90 x 15; Bias ply
- 160/80 x 15; Bias ply
- 170/80 x 15; Bias ply
- 180/70 x 15; Bias ply
- 170/70 x 16; Bias ply
- 180/70 x 16; Radial ply
- 200/60 x 16; Radial ply
- 240/55 x 16; Radial ply
- 170/60 x 17; Radial ply
- 200/50 x 17; Radial ply