2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R First Look [9 Fast Facts; 42 Photos]

Flip the pages of your calendar to the 1990s, and you’ll see that the Supersport category was King. High-revving, inline-4-powered race-replicas packed garages near and far, with every major manufacturer leaning into the “Win on Sunday; Sell on Monday” marketing mantra. Save for a precious few holdouts, such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, the 600cc supersport class has been left in the dark regarding updates, and some iconic models have disappeared completely. With the FIM Supersport World Championship’s Next Generation rules in full swing, a beam of much-needed light is hitting the supersport segment. Today, we’re getting a first look at Kawasaki’s class stalwart, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.
- Last updated in 2019, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes out swinging with a handful of updates to the 636cc engine, a decidedly sport aesthetic revision, and an overall electronics upgrade. Although this isn’t a from-the-ground-up revision, it boasts several tweaks that add features that align with pricier options within the greater supersport class. As such, the new additions necessitate a price hike to $11,299 for non-ABS models and $12,299 with ABS; and you don’t pay extra for the stylish KRT Edition. Appealingly, the ZX-6R’s introductory price makes it the most affordable bike in the class.
- The 636cc inline-4 has a few technical tweaks focusing on low and midrange performance that will appeal to street and track riders. There’s a new camshaft profile, and a revised intake funnel shape. The exhaust headers and collector pipe are also updated, featuring a new O2 sensor location intended to optimize catalyzer volume and load. An exhaust pre-chamber allows for better mass centralization, keeping the weight low on the motorcycle and reducing the now-black muffler’s bulkiness. No changes are cited for the 6-speed gearbox, which features a slip-and-assist clutch and an up-only quickshifter.
- Selectable ride modes and a 4.3-inch TFT display are new for this year on the Ninja ZX-6R. Kawasaki’s tried-and-true TFT display is featured on numerous models offering more functionality than the classic LCD/analog dash. Selectable ride modes include Sport, Road, Rain, and a customizable Rider setting. As usual, the preset riding modes determine throttle mapping and traction control intervention; TC can be disabled). Bluetooth connectivity accommodates Kawasaki’s Rideology The App, allowing users to track rides, vehicle data, and other info. While we’ll miss burying the physical tachometer on a screaming inline-four-cylinder supersport engine, plenty of consumer-friendly features have been added.
- A minor change in braking duties awaits. The front 310mm rotors are now round, replacing petal rotors. We don’t anticipate any significant braking performance differences, but Kawasaki wanted the round discs to match what’s on the ZX-10R. Of course, the radially mounted Nissin 4-piston monobloc calipers and master cylinders reprise their braking roles. The ABS-equipped ZX-6R—a $1000 option—boasts an upgraded system. Bear in mind the ZX6-R is not equipped with an IMU, so cornering ABS and TC are not present. Those features are standard on pricier and larger-displacement European Supersport models, such as the Ducati Panigale V2, Triumph 765 Daytona Moto2 Edition, and MV Agusta F3 RR.
- Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires join in the fun. Kawasaki saw it fit to swap out the reliable Bridgestone Hypersport S22 tires with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber, which sits at the sportier end of the spectrum while still providing decent mileage.
- No changes are listed in the chassis department, including the fully adjustable Showa suspension.
- The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R received a facelift. New to the party are redesigned front and side fairings that integrate into existing bodywork. The layered fairing design incorporates vertical winglet-style inlets and chin spoilers inspired by the mighty ZX-10R, which Kawasaki says helps redirect air and increase rider comfort. According to Kawasaki’s marketing literature, the vertical aerodynamic fairing features on the 6R convey “an image of downforce while cornering,” as opposed to the horizontal-mounted winglets on the ZX-10R that do create downforce at high speed. Also, the windscreen has cutouts to reduce air pressure when tucked behind the bubble and alleviate buffeting.
- LED lighting comes to Kawasaki’s supersport. Following the fairing update are some new LED features. The plastic projector headlights utilize LED lighting in low-beam settings, while the high beams are old-school reflector-style lamps. Meanwhile, the integrated turn signals are upgraded with LEDs; the taillight enjoyed those benefits with the 2019 update.
- Pricing for the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R starts at $11,299 and is arriving in dealers now. Three liveries are available: Metallic Flat Spark Black / Ebony, Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Graphite Gray, and the KRT Edition. We can’t wait to get some track time aboard one, regardless of the color.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 636cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 45.1mm
- Compression Ratio 12.9:1
- Maximum torque: 52 ft-lbs @ 11,500 rpm
- Fueling: EFI w/ four Mikuni 38mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter (upshift only) and Positive Neutral Finder
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Separate Function inverted 41mm cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 5.9 inches
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin monobloc calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: ABS optional (+$1000)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 426 pounds (ABS: 430 pounds)
COLORS
- Metallic Flat Spark Black / Ebony
- Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Graphite Gray
- Lime Green / Ebony (KRT Edition)
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price: $11,299 MSRP
