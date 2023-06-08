2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R First Look [9 Fast Facts; 42 Photos]

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha Heritage line. The Yamaha name stands for a heritage of motorcycle performance and classic styling. Visit your local dealer to find the 2023 Yamaha sport heritage bike for you.

This week we decided to change it up a little and we’re bringing you three segments in this episode.

In our first segment, I chat with Associate Editor Jonathan Handler, freshly returned from a trip to Germany to ride the interesting new BMW R 18 Roctane. This all out cruiser features the impressive BMW R 18 motor which has had a slightly mixed reaction in its other iterations. I have to say, in this particular model, the big boxer twin seems like the perfect fit for someone who wants a seriously powerful cruiser that’s a little different from everything else out there. Let’s see if Jonathan agrees with me!

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Ritzo Muntinga of SPC Power Clutch. Ritzo introduces the sintered aluminum indestructible clutch. The company now has a patent on these clutch plates and frankly they sound like a game-changing idea. If you’re a seriously heavy clutch user, especially in sport such as off-road, Motocross, and so on, or perhaps you’re a drag racer or stunt guy, then you’re going to be really interested in what Ritzo has to say.

In our third segment, Teejay chats with Angie Sandow. Angie plays guitar in her AC/DC cover band, she’s an author, motivational speaker, and of course a motorcycle rider. Interestingly, she’s also partially handicapped—she only has one hand. To hear how she overcomes life’s challenges—and still gets to play guitar and ride her motorcycle—are amazing. Her bubbly personality and sheer strength of will come across are inspiration indeed.

So, from all of us here at Motos and Friends—we hope you enjoy this episode!

We love your feedback! Please send us your comments and suggestions at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and if you like Motos & Friends, hit the Subscribe button!