2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic Results, Video, Standings

Jett Lawrence continued his early domination of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series with a pair of uncontested moto wins at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Two rounds into the 11-round series, Lawrence has a perfect 100-point total in the standing. Dylan Ferrandis went 2-3 under the scorching sun, moving into P2 in the standings, 18 points behind Lawrence. Cooper Webb’s 4-2 performance rounded out the podium, moving Webb into P3 in the standings, eight points behind Ferrandis. Last week’s runner-up Chase Sexton was out with a concussion and mononucleosis, dropping him to P8in the standings, 56 points behind Lawrence.
In the first moto, Lawrence took an early lead and managed it until the checkered flag, winning by just over four seconds. Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger were locked in a ferocious battle, with Ferrandis holding off Plessinger for nearly the entire moto. Webb took P4, a distant 30 seconds behind Plessinger, with Adam Cianciarulo another 20 seconds behind Webb.
Lawrence grabbed the moto 2 holeshot and was never tested, again managing a five-second lead through most of the race. Plessinger challenged Webb for P2, finally getting by at the halfway point in the 16-lap race. However, on lap 13, Plessinger went down, breaking a clutch lever. That promoted Webb back to P2 and Ferrandis onto the moto 2 podium. Plessinger remounted in P6, where he finished. Cianciarulo took over P4 after Plessinger’s mishap, with José Butron scoring his first top 5 of the season.
Aaron Plessinger (#7) and Cooper Webb.The series continues next Saturday at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out our 2023 Motocross Television Schedule for viewing details.
Photography by Align Media
2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic Results, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA
- Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points, 1-1
- Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 42, 2-3
- Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 40, 4-2
- Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 35, 3-6
- Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 34, 5-4
- Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 28, 7-7
- Derek Drake, BarX Suzuki, 26, 8-8
- Jerry Robin, FCC Motorsports Yamaha, 23, 10-9
- Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 22, 9-11
- José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 21, 16-5
- Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 21, 6-15
- Ryan Surratt, JCR, 19, 11-12
- Romaine Pape, Berryli4ni, 18, 14-10
- Kyle Chisholm, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 17, 12-13
- Christopher Prebula, Team Imperial, 8, 13-36
- Brandon Ray, Blood Money Racing, 7, 21-14
- Marshal Weltin, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 6, 15-37
- Jace Kessler, ATeam Honda, 5, 25-16
- Jacob Runkles, Runkles Racing / Ellicott City Motorsports, 4, 29-17
- Chandler Baker, Ajax Motorsports / Redline Oil, 4, 17-33
- Cody Groves, GasGas MC 450F, 3, 36-18
- Tyler Stepek, Team LMR, 3, 18-31
- Scott Meshey, HBI Racing, 2, 40-19
- Grant Harlan, Manluk / Rock River Racing, 2, 19-38
- Jeffrey Walker, Walker Motorsports, 1, 24-20
- Bryton Carrol, SOE, 1, 20-39
2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 2 of 11 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 100 points (4 moto wins, 4 moto podiums, 4 moto top 5s)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 82 (4P, 4 T5s)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 74 (1P, 4 T5s)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 69 (1P, 3 T5s)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 63 (1 T5)
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 46
- José Butron, GasGas, 45 (1 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 44 (2P, 2 T5s)
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 43
- Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 41
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 37
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 34
- Ryan Surratt, Honda, 33
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha 29
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 28
- Romaine Pape, GasGas, 23
- Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15
- Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 12
- Christopher Prebula, KTM, 10
- Brandon Ray, Honda, 9
- Jace Kessler, Honda, 9
- Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 8
- Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 6
- RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5
- Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 4
- Chandler Baker, Kawasaki, 4
- Tyler Stepek, Honda, 3
- Cody Groves, GasGas, 3
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2
- Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 1
- Bryton Carroll, Yamaha, 1
- Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1