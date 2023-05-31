2024 Honda Shadow Phantom First Look [A Dozen Fast Facts]

As the Honda Shadow line starts its fifth decade of production, the Phantom iteration gets its first update since its introduction in 2010. While the fuel-injected 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 52-degree V-twin with its unusual three-valve/two-spark-plug heads remains unchanged, this is indisputably a significant year in the model’s evolution. Here’s what the 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom has to offer:
- The big technical change for the 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom is the rear brake. The long-running drum unit is gone, replaced by a 276mm disc grasped by a two-piston caliper. That means the anti-lock feature works on both wheels on the ABS model—it used to be front-wheel-only. The Shadow will be available without ABS, except in California.
- Dunlop D404 tires are swapped out this year for Bridgestone Exedra G701 (front) and G702 (rear) rubber. The wire-spoke wheels are unchanged, as is the 17-/15-inch rim combination.
- The two-up seat on the old Phantom is replaced with a new solo saddle. It’s a stylish tuck-and-roll perch. The seat height remains low at 25.6 inches above the pavement. Passenger accommodations are available as an accessory.
- The handlebar and clamp are new, repositioning the grips. Your hands will sit a bit high and farther forward on the new Phantom.
- The tank gets a graphic treatment with Shadow prominently displayed, rather than the anonymous single-color paint of previous years. Also, the tank-mounted display is upgraded.
- Honda has replaced the 1950s-style fork covers with 1960s vintage fork gaiters. That exposes the chrome fork slider between the triple clamps.
- The headlight protrudes farther out on the 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom, with the nacelle staying black. The new turn signals house LEDs and have white lenses.
- Both fenders are bobbed. The fender paint now matches the tank. Also, the rear fender gets new support brackets.
- The exhaust system has gone from chrome to black.
- There’s a new air filter cover. Looking at the shape and bolt pattern, it might fit the previous Phantom.
- Owners have a wide variety of Honda Accessories available. There are various seats, backrests, luggage options, and a couple of tank belts.
- The 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom has a higher sticker price than last year. The standard 2024 Phantom has a sticker price of $8399, a $400 increase from last year. ABS is a $300 option. You won’t have to wait long—the 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom will appear on showroom floors next month in your choice of Deep Pearl Gray or Orange Metallic.
2024 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 745cc liquid-cooled
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.6 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke
- Front tire: 120/90 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/80 x 15
- Front: 296mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear: 276mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional (+$300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.5 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Trail: 6.3 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 543 pounds (ABS: 553 pounds)
- Colors: Deep Pearl Gray; Orange Metallic
2024 Honda Shadow Phantom Price: $8399 MSRP