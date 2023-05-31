2024 Honda Shadow Phantom First Look [A Dozen Fast Facts]

This week’s Motos & Friends is all about motorcycling icons; we’re focused on the heritage of motorcycling.

Speaking of heritage, have you seen the Yamaha Sport Heritage range of classically styled, performance motorcycles? I’ve been riding the gorgeous-looking Yamaha XSR900 and its great looks are more than backed up by its incredible performance. Visit YamahaMotorsports.com to find out more about the exciting Heritage line, or check it out for yourself at your local dealer today.

Our featured motorcycle this week is Harley’s new addition to its Icons Collection: The 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King. This new machine is a beautifully styled tribute to the 1968 Electra Glide FLH, but of course now with modern motor, chassis, suspension and so on. Don Williams rode the machine to er… Williams in Arizona and reports back on his adventure and what he thought of the bike.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Kelly Knievel. He’s the son of 70s stunt-riding icon, Evel Knievel, and brother to the late Robbie Knievel. Kelly is a producer, actor, and the head of K&K Promotions, which owns the rights to Evel Knievel’s name.

Evel Knievel of course, needs no introduction. He was the literally the ultimate showman. His many stunts included jumps over cars, buses, as well as attempts at the fountains at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and at the Snake River Canyon in Idaho. Having grown up in this legendary family, Kelly’s memories of both his father and his brother are fascinating to hear.

The Evel Knievel Museum is in Topeka, KS

