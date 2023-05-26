2023 Fox Raceway National Fantasy Motocross Tips [8 Fast Facts]

With Supercross done and dusted, it’s time to get outdoors for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series. The first round is always a bit of a guess, so let’s get to prognosticating for the 2023 RMFantasyMX.com season with our 2023 Fox Raceway National fantasy motocross tips.
- Lots of riders are still out, but a few are returning. Out are Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—don’t pick any of them, as they aren’t riding. Returning from injury are Dylan Ferrandis and Cooper Webb. Off to ride the World Supercross Series are Ken Roczen, Colt Nichols, Shane McElrath, Dean Wilson, Justin Hill, and Joey Savatgy. Conveniently, RMFantasyMX.com doesn’t have them in the drop-down menu.
- Here’s a shocking statistic: Eight of the top 10 2022 Pro Motocross Championship Series riders will not be on the starting line at Fox Raceway.
- There are three main protagonists going into the opener at Fox Raceway. The Big Three are 2023 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton, 2021 Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis, and rookie Jett Lawrence (2021 and ’22 Pro Motocross 250MX Champion). Expect these three to dominate at Pala.
- Chase Sexton has the momentum and experience to win at Pala. Coming off the Supercross title and a strong 450MX performance last year, Sexton is the best choice to win the opener. It doesn’t hurt that Sexton rides well at Pala Raceway.
- It comes down to experience vs. youthful exuberance for P2. Ferrandis is coming back well-rested and has plenty of motocross testing. Also, Ferrandis has ridden many a 450MX round, including his title-winning run in 2021. Jett Lawrence has four 250cc titles over the last two years, and there’s no doubt the younger Lawrence brother will have plenty of speed. However, rookies make mistakes early, so put down Ferrandis for P2 and Lawrence to round out the podium.
- You have four legit choices for the two final top-five slots. It’s between Adam Cianciarulo (strong at the end of Supercross), Justin Cooper (rested after sitting out most of the Supercross Series), Aaron Plessinger (a podium in the Supercross finale), and Cooper Webb (returning from concussion protocol). Plessinger is good outdoors and beat everyone but Sexton at Salt Lake City, so I have him down for P4. Webb just started riding late this week, so he’s too much of an unknown, even though Webb is reliably fast. It’s hard to know how Cooper will do, as he has had a strange year so far—I have him as “wait and see.” That leaves the door open for Cianciarulo for P5.
- Picking the P10 Wild Card is pretty much pure luck. Names to consider include Kyle Chisholm, Derek Drake, Grant Harlan, Fredrik Norén, Tristan Lane, and Marshal Weltin. If you like outsiders, don’t forget Venezuela’s Lorenzo Locurcio and José Butron from Spain (former MXGP racers). Reading the tea leaves, I’m going with Grant Harlan, though I’ll probably look at the qualifying times and consider changing my pick. Post qualifying update: Add Jerry Robin and Dante Oliveira to the mix. I’m disappointed in Harlan and Chisholm’s qualifying times. I’m switching to Lorenzo Locurcio for the Wild Card.
- Our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule will ensure you don’t miss a gate drop. We suggest bookmarking it.
2023 Fox Raceway National Fantasy Motocross Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Jett Lawrence
- Aaron Plessinger
- Adam Cianciarulo
P10 Wild Card: Lorenzo Locurcio (post-qualifying change)
Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures
