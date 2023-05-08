2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Opens 5/15

If you’ve ever thought of going to the Bonneville Salt Flats to see, or better yet, participate in, motorcycle land speed racing, another chance to do just that is coming up in August. The 2023 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials competition is scheduled to run from August 26-31. Registration for the event opens on May 15. However, registration fees have not yet been posted for the various classes.

Sanctioning bodies include the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA ) for U.S. National land speed records, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) for World records, and there is the non-sanctioned, non-record-awarding Run Watcha Brung (RWB) class.

The Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is the official AMA-sanctioned Land Speed Grand Championship—setting a class record in the event earns you an AMA National #1 number plate. Entrants competing under FIM requirements are recognized FIM Land Speed World Records when a qualifying performance is attained. Records are unofficial until certified by the applicable sanctioning body after the event.

Bonneville is the home for more land speed records, for the making of more land speed racing legends, using more types of vehicles than any other venue in the world. Land speed racing has been held at the Bonneville Salt Flats for over a century, as told in the book by Dave Fetherston and Ron Main, Bonneville a Century of Speed.

Whether you plan on going as a spectator or as a competitor, there are some things to know about being out on the salt before you go. We have compiled the top 10 things you must know before attending the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials. Entrance for spectators is $25 per day, or $100 for the entire week.

Check into the entry information page of the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials website for updates on entry fees, rules, and other information. Last year’s competition was canceled due to flooding.