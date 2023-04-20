2023 Honda Trail125 First Look [New Long-Stroke Engine]

Honda’s popular retro trailbike gets the motor updates the Super Cub enjoyed last year. The 2023 Honda Trail125 now has a longer-stroke engine, with the bore reduced 2.4mm to an even 50mm, and the stroke stretched 5.2mm to 63.1mm. The motor’s compression ratio is upped from 9.3:1 to 10.0:1, and the displacement is reduced by a single cubic centimeter. Also, the new Trail125 is three pounds lighter. This is Honda‘s first significant update to the Trail 125 we tested two years ago.

The Trail125 continues positioning itself as a low-speed, low-impact adventure motorcycle that encourages local exploration. Suspension travel is less than four inches at each end, and the narrow street-shaded IRC GP-5 adventure tires are mounted on 17-inch wheels.

Enhancing the 2023 Honda Trail125’s off-road credentials are an up-pipe, bash plate, high air intake, and front-wheel-only ABS. Newer riders will appreciate the manageable 31.1-inch seat height, 256-pound curb weight carried low on the chassis, and automatic centrifugal clutch for the four-speed manual-shift transmission.

Other features include a centerstand to ease maintenance, a rear luggage rack, and a kickstarter backup for the electric starter.

The 2023 Honda Trail125 has a new environmentally friendly Pearl Organic Green paint job with retro Trail 125 graphics, and the MSRP is an enticing $3999.

2023 Honda Trail125 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 124cc

Bore x stroke: 50mm x 63.1mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric w/ kick backup

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 27mm fork/3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/3.4 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoked

Front and rear wheels: 17 x 1.85

Tires: IRC GP-5

Front tire: 80/90 x 17

Rear tire: 80/90 x 17

Front brakes: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Front-wheel only

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 49.4 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 31.1 inches

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons

Curb weight: 256 pounds

Color: Pearl Organic Green

2023 Honda Trail125 Price: $3999 MSRP

2023 Honda Trail125 Photo Gallery