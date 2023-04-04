2024 StilRide 1 First Look [Stylish Electric Urban Scooter]

While many motorcyclists are skeptical about battery-powered sportbikes, cruisers, touring bikes, and ADV bikes, there is no doubt that electricity is a fantastic power source for urban applications. Range or charging speed aren’t issues, and the always-available torque is ideal for getting around town. The all-new 2024 StilRide 1 from Stockholm shows that electric-powered two-wheels can also be striking works of industrial art.
The first thing you’ll notice about the 2024 StilRide 1 is its stainless steel monocoque frame. StilRide calls the design “industrial origami”, and it is fabricated by robots from recycled Swedish steel using proprietary StilFold technology. The StilRide 1 weighs in at 286 pounds—two pounds lighter than a Honda PCX150 scooter. A 5.1 kWh battery is built into the frame, with a hub motor installed in the rear wheel.
While the eight-horsepower maximum output from the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) motor isn’t impressive, the 155 ft-lbs of torque produced is massive. In comparison, a Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance crate engine tops out at 143 ft-lbs of grunt. Top speed, however, is an in-town friendly 60 mph.
The 2024 StilRide 1 has nonadjustable suspension, though the fork is inverted, and a linkage system helps out the shock. Oh, and the solo seat is also suspended. Same-size 13-inch wheels are shod with 130/50 Michelin City Grip 2 tires. There’s a disc brake with a hydraulic caliper on each wheel, with Continental two-channel ABS managing over-zealous hands. A nice styling touch is the integration of the master cylinders into the handlebar.
There’s a proprietary Electric Vehicle Control Unit on the StilRide 1, and it interacts with your smartphone via the StilControl app. The app supplies various pieces of data, including battery status, geographic positioning, service diagnostics, and theft protection.
“The StilRide 1 is the culmination of many years’ ambition, passion, and experimentation, distilled into a deliciously unconventional lightweight electric motorcycle that isn’t only a feat of engineering, but a work of art,” StilRide CTO and co-founder Tue Beijer tells us. “It has been designed for both the motorcycle enthusiast and the design and sustainability purist. We can’t wait for our first customers to experience the pure joy of our ride and join us in setting a new gold standard for sustainable electromobility.”
You’ll have to wait until this summer to find out when you can ride a 2024 StilRide 1 electric scooter. Ordering the Limited Founders Edition shown in the photographs, which will be numbered, begins before summer hits. The MSRP is €15,000.
2024 StilRide 1 Specs
MOTOR
- Type: PMSM hub w/ integrated controller
- Maximum power: 8 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 155 ft-lbs
- Top speed: 60 mph
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Clutchless single-speed
- Final drive: Direct
BATTERY
- Type: Lithium-ion
- Maximum capacity: 5.1 kWh
- AC charge time: 4 hours
- Range: 75 miles
CHASSIS
- Frame: Curve-folded stainless steel
- Front suspension: Nonadjustable inverted fork
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted nonadjustable shock
- Wheels: 13 x 3.50
- Tires: 130/50 x 13
- Front brake: 215mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- ABS: Continental two-channel
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 50.8 inches
- Rake: 22 degrees
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches (adjustable)
- Curb weight: 286 pounds
2024 StilRide 1 Price: €15,000 MSRP
2024 StilRide 1 Photo Gallery