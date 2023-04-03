2023 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Colors, Photos]

As hard as it might be to believe, you can still buy a BMW sportbike for just a bit more than $5k—the 2023 BMW G 310 R has a list price of $4995.

Powered by 313cc double overhead cam powerplant, the BMW G 310 R is an urban motorcycle that doubles as a weekend canyon carver. The liquid-cooled short-stroke motor pumps out 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm, and that’s good enough for a maximum speed of 89 mph. Matched to a six-speed transmission, that makes the 310 a legitimate freeway contender, as well as an extraordinarily agile motorcycle.

The curb weight of the 2023 BMW G 310 R is just 349 pounds, so it will not intimidate new riders, and the same goes for the sub-31-inch seat height. Although the wheelbase is a compact 54.1 inches, the relaxed 25.1 degrees of rake keep the BMW G 310 R stable at all speeds. Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires help you take advantage of the sport motorcycle’s cornering clearance, as we discovered in our test of the BMW G 310 R.

The 2023 BMW G 310 R comes in three color choices—Cosmic Black 2, Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red. For another $195, BMW will add the Style Sport package to the Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic colorway, or the Style Passion package to the Racing Red version—both upgrade the appearance, making you even more conspicuous around town and in the twisties.

2023 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake

Displacement: 313cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62.1mm

Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm

Maximum speed: 89 mph

Compression ratio: 10.9:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions

Final drive: Endless X-ring

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular spaceframe

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.0

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.0

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston Bybre caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.1 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)

Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg

Curb weight: 349 pounds

COLORS

Cosmic Black 2

Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic

Racing Red

2023 BMW G 310 R Price: $5190 MSRP

2023 BMW G 310 R Photo Gallery