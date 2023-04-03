2023 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Colors, Photos]

As hard as it might be to believe, you can still buy a BMW sportbike for just a bit more than $5k—the 2023 BMW G 310 R has a list price of $4995.
Powered by 313cc double overhead cam powerplant, the BMW G 310 R is an urban motorcycle that doubles as a weekend canyon carver. The liquid-cooled short-stroke motor pumps out 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm, and that’s good enough for a maximum speed of 89 mph. Matched to a six-speed transmission, that makes the 310 a legitimate freeway contender, as well as an extraordinarily agile motorcycle.
The curb weight of the 2023 BMW G 310 R is just 349 pounds, so it will not intimidate new riders, and the same goes for the sub-31-inch seat height. Although the wheelbase is a compact 54.1 inches, the relaxed 25.1 degrees of rake keep the BMW G 310 R stable at all speeds. Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires help you take advantage of the sport motorcycle’s cornering clearance, as we discovered in our test of the BMW G 310 R.
The 2023 BMW G 310 R comes in three color choices—Cosmic Black 2, Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red. For another $195, BMW will add the Style Sport package to the Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic colorway, or the Style Passion package to the Racing Red version—both upgrade the appearance, making you even more conspicuous around town and in the twisties.
2023 BMW G 310 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake
- Displacement: 313cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62.1mm
- Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum speed: 89 mph
- Compression ratio: 10.9:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Endless X-ring
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular spaceframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.0
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.0
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston Bybre caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
- Curb weight: 349 pounds
COLORS
- Cosmic Black 2
- Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic
- Racing Red
2023 BMW G 310 R Price: $5190 MSRP