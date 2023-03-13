2023 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Colors + Specs]

Designed to appeal to customizers, the 2023 BMW R nineT Pure is the base model in the R nineT range. However, it is hardly a stripped-down motorcycle. The 110-horsepower boxer twin is ready to go with standard features that include ride modes, traction control, cornering-aware ABS, electronic engine braking, a steering damper, and LED lighting with a cornering-aware headlight.

Although the R nineT Pure doesn’t offer the feature packages usually associated with a BMW motorcycle model, there are still plenty of options, including spoked wheels, a Design Option muffler, lowered suspension, and heated grips. The accompanying photos are of the 2023 BMW R nineT Pure in the two optional new-this-year Option 719 paint jobs ($595 each).

This is an easy-to-ride motorcycle, as we described in detail in our last test of the BMW R nineT Pure. The twin has a wonderful rumble, and the low center of gravity mitigates the 483-pound wet weight. While it is more of a stylish urban brawler than a canyon carver, it will still acquit itself nicely in the right hands, thanks to the strong pull of 86 ft-lbs of torque.

The clean and classic design is apparent regardless of where you ride, so the 2023 BMW R nineT Pure will get plenty of approving nods from admirers.

2023 BMW R nineT Pure Specs

MOTOR

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 110 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC

Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum (Wire-spoked wheels optional)

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.8 inches

Rake: 26.6 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 483 pounds

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

COLORS

Mineral Gray Metallic

Option 719 Underground/Light White (+$595)

Option 719 Pollux Metallic/Light White (+$595)

2023 BMW R nineT Pure Price: $10,995 MSRP

