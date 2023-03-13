2023 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Colors + Specs]

Designed to appeal to customizers, the 2023 BMW R nineT Pure is the base model in the R nineT range. However, it is hardly a stripped-down motorcycle. The 110-horsepower boxer twin is ready to go with standard features that include ride modes, traction control, cornering-aware ABS, electronic engine braking, a steering damper, and LED lighting with a cornering-aware headlight.
Although the R nineT Pure doesn’t offer the feature packages usually associated with a BMW motorcycle model, there are still plenty of options, including spoked wheels, a Design Option muffler, lowered suspension, and heated grips. The accompanying photos are of the 2023 BMW R nineT Pure in the two optional new-this-year Option 719 paint jobs ($595 each).
This is an easy-to-ride motorcycle, as we described in detail in our last test of the BMW R nineT Pure. The twin has a wonderful rumble, and the low center of gravity mitigates the 483-pound wet weight. While it is more of a stylish urban brawler than a canyon carver, it will still acquit itself nicely in the right hands, thanks to the strong pull of 86 ft-lbs of torque.
The clean and classic design is apparent regardless of where you ride, so the 2023 BMW R nineT Pure will get plenty of approving nods from admirers.
2023 BMW R nineT Pure Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 110 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum (Wire-spoked wheels optional)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
- Rake: 26.6 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 483 pounds
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
COLORS
- Mineral Gray Metallic
- Option 719 Underground/Light White (+$595)
- Option 719 Pollux Metallic/Light White (+$595)
2023 BMW R nineT Pure Price: $10,995 MSRP