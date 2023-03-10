2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs]

Doing double duty as a boulevard brawler and weekend tourer, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is an iconic motorcycle that is also impressively versatile. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor cranks out 109 ft-lbs of torque at 3000 rpm, which is plenty for hauling around a passenger with both bags filled for a trip. Around town, you have power to spare when the stoplight turns green, and those bags are convenient for carrying whatever cargo you deem necessary.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide gets you into The Motor Company’s Grand American Touring family with the unmistakable fork-mounted batwing windshield leading the way. The standard Street Glide has the slammed look due to short rear wheel suspension travel, yet the ride you get from the two inches available is better than the spec sheet would indicate. Owners get to decide if they want to stay barebones, or add ABS (+$950), the Reflex Defensive Rider System of electronic rider aids ($1100), or a premium radio ($1000+).
Regardless of how it is outfitted, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a head-turning motorcycle that impresses with its capabilities and appearance.
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Maximum torque: 109 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 2.1 inches
- Wheels: Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($950)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Seat height: 27.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 829 pounds
COLORS
- Vivid Black
- Redline Red (+$750)
- Atlas Silver Metallic (+$750)
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Price: $21,999 MSRP (plus $1000 Surcharge)