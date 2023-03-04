OBR ADV Gear Enduro ¾ Grip Mitts Review [Ténéré 700 Tested]

OBR ADV Gear’s Enduro ¾ Grip Mitts allow me to comfortably ride with my summer gloves in continuous winter rain. They keep the rain off my hands, yet they do not obscure any controls when installed over properly adjusted handguards. In five hours of 45-degree freeway and trail riding, I didn’t need to use my heated grips, as long as I was wearing glove liners.
off-road, I want the tactile feel that summer gloves provide. I don’t mind riding on the freeway wearing thick, waterproof gloves. However, off-road, I want the grip and feel of summer gloves.OBR ADV Gear
¾ Grip Mitts kept the rain off my hands and directed winter wind away from my fingers. They are flexible enough to not be distracting when riding standing up, while providing full coverage to keep the rain off my gloves. They are easy-on and easy-off, and pack up small when not mounted.
Grip Mitts attach to any full-wrap handguard, with or without deflector shields installed. An internal Velcro strap holds the inside of your Mitt to the outside of the handguards, then Velcro strips attach the body of the Grip Mitts over your grips. The attachment points keep the 1680 ballistic nylon Mitts securely in place and only take moments to install or remove.Grip Mitts have a foam core that keeps their shape, even in direct 70 mph wind. When I first installed them and headed out into the rain on the freeway, I found the left and the right staying open. If I took my hand out to adjust the right mirror or reached up with my left hand to turn on my helmet camera, I didn’t have to feel for the opening to get back on the controls. As the day went along, I noticed the left mitt top section collapsing, and I would have to use my fingertips to slip under it to get back on the controls.
The first time it happened was, of course, the wrong moment to be fumbling for the left-hand grip. I took my hand out to attempt to turn on my helmet cam to take a video of the water-filled pothole minefield I was approaching. I spent a little too much time reaching for the camera button and went to put my hand quickly back into the Grip Mitt and found the entrance closed. I got my left hand back in position just in time to swerve around the first muddy swimming pool in my path.
When I got to a safe spot, I stopped to check the issue. I thought I might have installed the Grip Mitts on the wrong sides, so I swapped sides. Once again, the left top section closes without my hand on the left grip. Knowing the issue, I was able to plan my exits and entrances on the left side and was no longer concerned about getting my hand back inside at a critical moment.
When I got home, I put the Ultimate Motorcycling
Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike on the centerstand and checked the level of the handguards against each other. My left handguard was positioned one inch higher than the right. I adjusted my left handguard down an inch to match the right side. On my next ride, the left-side top section did not tip down to restrict entry. No manufacturer can anticipate my dumping my bike and neglecting to realign my handguards—my bad on that. So, when installing the Grip Mitts, check the level of your handguards—the handguards should be at or below the level of the grips to work best with these mitts, at least on a Ténéré 700.
OBR ADV Gear Enduro ¾ Grip Mitts are easy on the pocketbook at $80 for the pair. They are easy to install and made of rugged, waterproof ballistic nylon. They have a wide stripe of reflective piping, come with a three-year warranty, and are made in the USA. When installed correctly, Grip Mitts keep the rain off your hands and protect them from a direct hit of cold wind. Combine them with heated grips and glove liners, and you can wear summer gloves in the colder temperatures and extend your riding season.