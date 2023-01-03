2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Lineup First Look [4 Models]

There are four Road Glide models in this first look at the 2023 Harley-Davidson lineup of motorcycles. The standard Road Glide is joined by the Special, Limited, and ST. Among the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Lineup are 21 choices of models and finishes. ABS will run you $950 on the standard Road Glide; it is stock on the other three models. Harley-Davidson
applies a $1000 Surcharge on every Road Glide, and if you want the Reflex Defensive Rider System, be prepared to part with another $1100.2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The standard Road Glide gets you into the family for the least amount of money. It’s powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor and has Enforcer II cast aluminum wheels, a Boom! Box 4.3 sound system, and a basic color dash. There are three color choices:
2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
- Vivid Black: $21,999 MSRP
- Redline Red: $22,749
- Atlas Silver Metallic: $22,749
The Special ups the Road Glide ante with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, slammed bags, Gloss Black Prodigy wheels, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, and a TFT screen. Harley-Davidson provides nine color/finish combinations:
- Vivid Black w/ Chrome Finish: $27,999 MSRP
- Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $28,999
- Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray w/ Chrome Finish: $29,499
- Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray w/ Black Finish: $30,499
- Gray Haze w/ Chrome Finish: $29,499
- Atlas Silver Metallic w/ Black Finish: $29,749
- Prospect Gold/Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $30,499
- Baja Orange w/ Chrome Finish: $29,499
- Industrial Yellow/Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $30,499
.2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited
Serious touring riders will appreciate the top box on the Limited, as well as the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor. The wheels are clear-coated Slicer II cast aluminum units. The Boom! Box GTS infotainment system is matched with a TFT screen. The Limited has 18-inch wheels, while the other three Road Glides have a 19-inch front wheel. The Limited is the only Road Glide with a seat height above 27 inches, and it’s the heaviest version of the four Road Glides at 932 pounds, ready to ride. Here are the eight color/finish choices available:
- Vivid Black w/ Chrome Finish: $29,399 MSRP
- Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $31,394
- Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray w/ Chrome Finish: $31,199
- Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray w/ Black Finish: $33,194
- Gray Haze/Silver Fortune w/ Chrome Finish: $31,199
- Atlas Silver Metallic w/ Black Finish: $32,294
- Prospect Gold/Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $33,194
We have tested the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited
2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST
Inspired by the King of the Baggers racebikes, the ST gets a Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor. Those are Bronze Prodigy wheels, and the ST has the same infotainment system as the Special and Limited. You have a choice of Vivid Black ($29,999 MSRP) and White Sand Pearl ($30,749).
.
