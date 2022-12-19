Freddie Spencer Autobiography Book Review [Feel: My Story]

These days we are exposed to overwhelming amounts of information on MotoGP racers’ lives—detailed blow-by-blow reports of injuries they may be struggling with to their love lives, and death was a perennial threat. “Feel: My Story”, a reflective autobiography by Freddie Spencer (with Rick Broadbent), is a unique insight into a world full of exploits most of us will not experience. Without disclosing spoiler details, Freddie knew how life could change in an instant, and there was a huge amount happening behind the scenes.
This hardback book, with previously unpublished photographs, chronicles a thrilling life, lessons learnt, and the people who are part of the journey. Prepare to be humbled as you hear the World Champion struggle to understand the purpose of it all.
Freddie Spencer was the youngest rider to win the 500cc Grand Prix World Championship until Marc Marquez broke his record 30 years later in the MotoGP
era.Hailed as one of the greatest American motorcycle road racers ever, Spencer won three World Championships, and in 1985 he became the only rider to win the 250cc and 500cc titles in the same season. Spencer is also the only rider to win three major races during Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway. Freddie remains working within the MotoGP world, serving as the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel Chairman.
Success did not come as easily. From his first ride at four years old, we’re taken through the hours of practice necessary to hone his skills. Spencer reveals the gritty, determined passion that brings a young boy into the motorcycle racing world with dreams backed by the resolve to win. Gut instinct frequently determines decisions made. “Feel” explains that, even amongst the trappings that accompany the highest of achievements, including becoming World Champion, Spencer was left with a sense of needing more.From Spencer’s perspective, we learn how, through his experiencing wins, losses, pain, love, and rejection, he is compelled to make a thoughtful analysis of his personal journey, ascertaining the significance and value of gratitude.My take from “Feel: My Story” is Spencer’s process of trying to make sense of it all is both inspiring and humbling. Experiences of pain and struggle become lessons for peace and purpose. I felt a sense of understanding gleaned from between the lines rather than being told outright. Freddie Spencer’s unguarded self-reflection makes this a most rewarding book to read.“Feel: My Story” Fast Facts
“Feel: My Story” by Freddie Spencer Prices: $28, hardcover; $18, Kindle
- Publisher: Virgin Books
- Hardcover:320 pages
- ISBN-10: 0753545616
- ISBN-13: 978-0753545614
- Dimensions: 6.5 x 1.2 x 9.5 inches