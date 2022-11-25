2023 Bimota BX450 First Look [6 Fast Facts + 24 Photos]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Bimota BX450 First Look: Specs

When we think of Bimotas, exotic street motorcycles with eyepopping features such as hub steering and trellis swingarms come to mind. This time, however, dirt is calling and the 2023 Bimota BX450 is answering.

Heavily based on the Kawasaki KX450X off-road racer—the motor says Kawasaki on the case covers—Bimota is positioning the BX450 as The Extreme Enduro being designed for professional racers. While Bimota is not reinventing the wheel with the 2023 BX450, several differences set it apart from its father.

  1. The Italian boutique motorcycle company gives the BX450 a unique electronics package. According to Bimota insiders, the BX450 has its own engine maps and traction control settings. There’s a GET knob on the handlebar, so that’s a likely collaboration. Arrow Exhaust is responsible for the muffler and its carbon fiber end cap. The result is a motorcycle that meets Euro 5 standards.

  1. Additional electronic upgrades include an LCD dash, switchgear, headlight, and taillight. The KX450X has none of those items.

  1. The BX450 gets a 2.8-gallon—over a gallon more than its Kawasaki parent. On top is an Acerbis carbon fiber fuel cap.

  1. Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tires are mounted on the rims.

  1. Ergonomic upgrades on the BX450 include handguards and a high-traction seat.

  1. To be sure, the 2023 Bimota BX450 looks striking in il Tricolore You would inarguably turn heads if you showed up on a GNCC starting astride one. However, don’t expect to see this motorcycle in the United States. If you’d like one, express your interest with Bimota Spirit, which describes itself as “the exclusive representative of Bimota in the USA.” Tell them, Ultimate Motorcycling sent you—we’d like to ride one, too.

2023 Bimota BX450 Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Kawasaki single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 449cc

  • Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm

  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1

  • Starting: Electric

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Muffler: Arrow Exhuast

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

  • Clutch: Web multidisc

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum perimeter

  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 49mm inverted fork; 12.0 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir shock; 12.1 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoked w/ tube-type aluminum rims

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Metzeler 6 Days Extreme Supersoft

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18; Metzeler 6 Days Extreme Medium

  • Front brake: Semi-floating 270mm Braking petal disc w/ dual-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: Single 240mm Braking petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 27.6 degrees

  • Trail: 4.7 inches

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Ground clearance: 13.2 inches

  • Fuel Capacity: 2.8 gallons

  • Curb weight: 259 pounds

2023 Bimota BX 450 Price: $TBA MSRP

2023 Bimota BX450 Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR