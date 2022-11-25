2023 Bimota BX450 First Look [6 Fast Facts + 24 Photos]

When we think of Bimotas, exotic street motorcycles with eyepopping features such as hub steering and trellis swingarms come to mind. This time, however, dirt is calling and the 2023 Bimota BX450 is answering.Heavily based on the Kawasaki KX450X off-road racer—the motor says Kawasaki on the case covers—Bimota is positioning the BX450 as The Extreme Enduro being designed for professional racers. While Bimota is not reinventing the wheel with the 2023 BX450, several differences set it apart from its father.
The Italian boutique motorcycle company gives the BX450 a unique electronics package. According to Bimota insiders, the BX450 has its own engine maps and traction control settings. There’s a GET knob on the handlebar, so that’s a likely collaboration. Arrow Exhaust is responsible for the muffler and its carbon fiber end cap. The result is a motorcycle that meets Euro 5 standards.
Additional electronic upgrades include an LCD dash, switchgear, headlight, and taillight. The KX450X has none of those items.
The BX450 gets a 2.8-gallon—over a gallon more than its Kawasaki parent. On top is an Acerbis carbon fiber fuel cap.
Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tires are mounted on the rims.
Ergonomic upgrades on the BX450 include handguards and a high-traction seat.
To be sure, the 2023 Bimota BX450 looks striking in il Tricolore You would inarguably turn heads if you showed up on a GNCC starting astride one. However, don’t expect to see this motorcycle in the United States. If you’d like one, express your interest with Bimota Spirit, which describes itself as “the exclusive representative of Bimota in the USA.” Tell them, Ultimate Motorcycling sent you—we’d like to ride one, too.
2023 Bimota BX450 SpecsENGINE
Type: Kawasaki single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 449cc
Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
Compression ratio: 12.5:1
Starting: Electric
Fueling: EFI
Muffler: Arrow Exhuast
Transmission: 5-speed
Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
Clutch: Web multidisc
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Aluminum perimeter
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar tapered aluminum
Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 49mm inverted fork; 12.0 inches
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the much anticipated Yamaha MT-10 SP. That’s the model with the Ohlins semi-active suspension. It’s only been available in Europe for the last couple of years, but finally the good news is, that it’s coming to America. The big question is, whether the extra 3k you’re going to have to pony up for the Ohlins is actually worth it, or perhaps there’s just not that much improvement over the stock KYB suspension that has suited the Yamaha MT-10 so well until now?
In the second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Val Collins. Val grew up on motorcycles and learned to love speed, however her real love is Formula 1 tunnel-boat racing. These are the guys and gals that are strapped into a tiny cockpit and then hurtle down the straights at 120 mile per hour and pull 5G in the corners. We attended the recent season finale in Lake Havasu and watched our friend Mike Quindazzi try to take the win. Val chats with Teejay about her love for two-wheels and tunnel-boats. Yeah, it’s crazy stuff.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode and have a great Thanksgiving Holiday!