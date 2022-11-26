2023 Kawasaki KLX230 Dual-Sport Lineup First Look [7 Fast Facts]

The three-bike lineup of Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport motorcycles gets refreshed for 2023. Powered by a fuel-injected air-cooled motor, the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport models are designed to be exceptionally novice-friendly motorcycles. We have tested the KLX230, so you can check that out to get a better idea of what these models are all about. Here’s what’s going on in 2023.
There has been a bit of shuffling of the KLX230 models. The KLX230 SE is gone—it was a Special Edition, after all. This leaves us with the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230, KLX230 S, and KLX230 S ABS. In case you forgot, the “S” models are the lowered versions, which have about two fewer inches of travel at both wheels resulting in a lowering of the seat height and ground clearance by just over two inches.
The bulbous KLX230 headlight is gone. The new headlight is a LED unit in a more-compact plastic housing. Kawasaki also reduced the generator capacity due to the LED headlight’s lower current demand, sending more of the air-cooled SOHC motor’s power to the rear IRC tire. The front fender has also been restyled to match the new headlight cowl.
When you start a cold KLX230, you’ll notice a slower fast-idle speed. This keeps noise down first thing in the morning when you don’t want to bother sleeping neighbors.
The ECU has been revised to improve power at high altitudes.
The 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 S ABS gets a new ABS arrangement. Rear-wheel ABS can now be disabled for off-road riding.
If you like Lime Green, the KLX230 S is your only choice. All three KLX230s are available in Battle Gray.
Although there has been a price increase, both non-ABS 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport bikes can be had for less than $5000. ABS runs an additional $300 on the KLX230 S.
2023 Kawasaki KLX230 (KLX230 S and KLX230 S ABS) SpecsENGINE
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the much anticipated Yamaha MT-10 SP. That’s the model with the Ohlins semi-active suspension. It’s only been available in Europe for the last couple of years, but finally the good news is, that it’s coming to America. The big question is, whether the extra 3k you’re going to have to pony up for the Ohlins is actually worth it, or perhaps there’s just not that much improvement over the stock KYB suspension that has suited the Yamaha MT-10 so well until now?
In the second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Val Collins. Val grew up on motorcycles and learned to love speed, however her real love is Formula 1 tunnel-boat racing. These are the guys and gals that are strapped into a tiny cockpit and then hurtle down the straights at 120 mile per hour and pull 5G in the corners. We attended the recent season finale in Lake Havasu and watched our friend Mike Quindazzi try to take the win. Val chats with Teejay about her love for two-wheels and tunnel-boats. Yeah, it’s crazy stuff.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode and have a great Thanksgiving Holiday!