2023 Kawasaki KLX230 Dual-Sport Lineup First Look [7 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
KLX230

The three-bike lineup of Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport motorcycles gets refreshed for 2023. Powered by a fuel-injected air-cooled motor, the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport models are designed to be exceptionally novice-friendly motorcycles. We have tested the KLX230, so you can check that out to get a better idea of what these models are all about. Here’s what’s going on in 2023.

KLX230 dual-sport lineup

  1. There has been a bit of shuffling of the KLX230 models. The KLX230 SE is gone—it was a Special Edition, after all. This leaves us with the 2023 Kawasaki KLX230, KLX230 S, and KLX230 S ABS. In case you forgot, the “S” models are the lowered versions, which have about two fewer inches of travel at both wheels resulting in a lowering of the seat height and ground clearance by just over two inches.

  1. The bulbous KLX230 headlight is gone. The new headlight is a LED unit in a more-compact plastic housing. Kawasaki also reduced the generator capacity due to the LED headlight’s lower current demand, sending more of the air-cooled SOHC motor’s power to the rear IRC tire. The front fender has also been restyled to match the new headlight cowl.

KLX230 S

  1. When you start a cold KLX230, you’ll notice a slower fast-idle speed. This keeps noise down first thing in the morning when you don’t want to bother sleeping neighbors.

  1. The ECU has been revised to improve power at high altitudes.

  1. The 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 S ABS gets a new ABS arrangement. Rear-wheel ABS can now be disabled for off-road riding.

KLX230 S ABS

  1. If you like Lime Green, the KLX230 S is your only choice. All three KLX230s are available in Battle Gray.

  1. Although there has been a price increase, both non-ABS 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport bikes can be had for less than $5000. ABS runs an additional $300 on the KLX230 S.

2023 Kawasaki KLX230 (KLX230 S and KLX230 S ABS) Specs 

ENGINE 

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 233cc

  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm

  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

  • Cooling: Air

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS 

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 8.7 inches (S: 6.2 inches)

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.8 inches (S: 6.6 inches)

  • Front tire: 2.75 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F

  • Rear tire: 4.10 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R

  • Front brake: 240mm petal disc w/ twin-piston caliper (S ABS: 265mm)

  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Optional ($300)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

  • Rake: 27.5 degrees

  • Trail: 4.6 inches

  • Seat height: 34.8 inches (S: 32.7 inches)

  • Ground clearance: 10.4 inches (S: 8.3 inches)

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons

  • Curb weight: 291 pounds (S: 296 pounds; S ABS: 298 pounds)

  • Colors: Battle Gray; Lime Green (KLX230 S only)

PRICES

  • 2023 Kawasaki KLX230: $4999 MSRP

  • 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 S Price: $4999  

  • 2023 Kawasaki KLX230 S ABS Price: $5299

2023 Kawasaki KLX230 Dual-Sport Lineup Photo Gallery

