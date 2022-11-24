2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT First Look [8 Fast Facts]

Don Williams
2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT First Look: Price

Just when we thought adventure bikes had rendered sport-tourers obsolete, they’re back. Further evidence of the resurgence of pure-street sport-touring motorcycles is the return of the KTM 1290 Super Duke GT to the American lineup. Refreshed last year in Europe, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT brings high performance to a class with a growing number of participants. Let’s see what the GT has for the United States market.

  1. KTM’s LC8 1301cc V-twin found in the 1290 Super Duke R and the two 1290 Adventure models powers the GT. It’s a muscular powerplant, with 104 ft-lbs of torque on tap at 7000 rpm, making it easy to carry a passenger with plenty of oomph to spare. If you’re running light and like to rev, the peak output is 175 horsepower at 9750 rpm from the short-stroke powerplant.

  1. Three standard and two optional modes let the rider dial in the performance required for the job. Sport, Street, and Rain are standard, with Track and Performance (a streetable version of Track) as options. Track and Performance modes bring with them launch control, nine levels of traction control, high-performance throttle response, and the ability to defeat wheelie control.

  1. The optional Tech Pack brings together desirable features for simultaneous purchase. Tech Pack bundles Track mode, a quickshifter electronic engine braking control, and hill hold. These features work with the standard six-speed transmission and slip-and-assist function clutch.

  1. A seven-inch TFT dash on the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT presents the rider with the information needed to best exploit the electronic rider aids. Further assistance for the rider comes via a six-axis IMU-informed Bosch Corning ABS that incorporates a Supermoto setting, plus cornering traction control. Turn-by-turn navigation is part of the system when you pair the dash to your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the KTMconnect app. The switchgear is updated to ease display navigation. A fob is needed to power the Super Duke GT on.

  1. The WP suspension is also electronically enhanced. It’s a semi-active setup, with three damping modes—Sport, Street, and Comfort—and four position shock spring-preload settings (Rider; Rider & Luggage; Rider & Pillion; Rider, Pillion & Luggage).

  1. Lightweight cast aluminum wheels are shod with Continental ContiSportAttack 4 rubber.

  1. Standard touring-friendly features on the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT include an adjustable windscreen, cruise control, a 6.1-gallon fuel tank, handguards, and heated grips. Color-matched side cases are optional, so the GT can be described as an upright, faired sportbike in purely standard trim.

  1. While we don’t have a price for the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT, you could be seeing the sport-touring motorcycle at your dealer as soon as December.

Detail photography by Sebas Romero

2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: LC8 75-degree V-twin

  • Displacement: 1301cc

  • Bore x stroke: 108 x 71mm

  • Maximum power: 175 horsepower @ 9750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 104 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 56mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: Pankl 6-speed w/ optional quickshifter

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions

  • Final drive: 525 X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ cast-aluminum/composite subframe

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active WP inverted 48mm fork; 4.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable semi-active WP shock; 6.1 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

  • Tires: Continental ContiSportAttack 4

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo two-piston caliper

  • ABS: Bosch 9ME Combined-ABS w/ Supermoto mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

  • Rake: 24.9 degrees

  • Seat height: 32.8 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 6.1 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

  • Curb weight: 516 pounds

2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Price: $TBA MSRP

2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Photo Gallery

