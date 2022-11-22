2023 KTM 790 Duke First Look [7 Fast Facts]

The KTM 790 Duke was here for just a short visit a few years ago, and now it’s back. Now a junior partner to the KTM 890 Duke R, the 790 Duke returns with a nice selection of new features, plus plenty of upgrade paths for those with more demanding palates. Let’s start from scratch with the 2023 KTM 790 Duke, just in case it’s new to you.
The 2023 KTM 790 Duke is powered by a 799cc LC8c parallel twin. KTM claims a peak output of 105 horsepower at 9000 rpm, while torque tops out at 64 ft-lbs of pull at 8000 rpm. Dell’Orto handles the fueling with a 42mm throttle body.
The DOHC powerplant has a variety of rider aids—some standard, others optional. Three ride modes—Sport, Street, Rain—are standard, as well as cornering-aware traction control and wheelie control. If you want to go big and are willing to pay for it, KTM offers a Track mode, quickshifter, anti-skid engine braking, and cruise control. Track mode gets you nine levels of traction control adjustability, launch control, and you can defeat wheelie control. A five-inch TFT dash keeps you apprised of the settings.
The chassis is a trellis design with WP Apex units handling suspension duties. The only suspension adjustment available is spring-preload for the shock. Rake is an aggressive 24 degrees, and there’s less than four inches of trail for sharp handling. To prevent too much nervousness, a steering damper is standard. The curb weight is 414 pounds.
There are electronic aids for the chassis, too. In addition to Cornering ABS with a Supermoto mode, you can get an optional tire pressure monitoring system.
Maxxis Supermaxx ST tires are responsible for putting the power to the ground and maximizing handling performance.
While we have your attention, the KTM 890 Duke R and 1290 Super Duke R Evo will be back unchanged for 2023.
We don’t have a price for the 2023 KTM 790 Duke yet. We can tell you that the sport motorcycle can be had in KTM Orange or a gray/black colorway. You’ll be able to see the 790 at your local KTM dealer as soon as December 2022.
2023 KTM 790 Duke SpecsENGINE
Type: Parallel twin
Displacement: 799cc
Bore x stroke: 88mm x 65.7mm
Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 9000 rpm
Maximum torque: 64 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm
Compression ratio: 12.7:1
Valvetrain: DOHC, 8 valves
Fueling: DKK Dell’Orto w/ 42mm throttle body
Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
Transmission: 6-speed (quickshifter optional)
Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slip functions
