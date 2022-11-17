2022 Honda Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition First Look

Honda is celebrating the 100th Isle of Man TT start by John McGuinness with a limited edition run of the 2022 Honda CRB1000RR-R Fireblade SP top-spec superbike with the McGuinness livery, among other special features. Here are the Fast Facts on what will make this motorcycle instantly collectible, yet enticing to ride.
The graphics are unique to this Fireblade. There’s an integrated film strip commemorating each of McGuiness’s start, along with gold detailing. The wheels get gold stripes. Each SP will have McGuiness’s signature on the airbox cover.
Thirty examples will be produced, and they will be numbered. The number will be engraved on the upper triple clamp. A commemorative plaque will also be affixed to the top triple tree.
When you power up the McGuinness Fireblade SP, the dash will run a unique Ring Of Fire screen animation.
The smart key and Akrapovič muffler will have a 30th Anniversary logo, commemorating the length of McGuinness’s TT career.
The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition has Metzeler Racetec RR tires mounted on the wheels. The buyer will also get a set of the stock rubber.
A taller screen is installed on the fairing.
The front fender and rear hugger are carbon fiber pieces sourced from Genuine Honda Accessories.
There is a cowl for the pillion.
Additional off-bike goodies include a custom Fireblade garage mat, a Genuine Honda Accessories bike cover, and a crystal laser-engraved with a representation of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition.
If you like, you can accept delivery of the motorcycle directly from McGuinness. You will have to come to Honda Racing UK in Louth to take advantage of this perk.
McGuinness said this about his four-cylinder namesake: “The stars aligned for me to be back on a Honda Fireblade for my 100th TT start. It’s an awesome bike and has meant so much to me over my career. And, if I think about it, to so many other riders over the last 30 years, too. I’m proud of my connection with its place in TT history and of this, my replica. There is no event like the Isle of Man TT in the world, and this motorcycle celebrates Honda’s, and my own part, racing in it. That feels good. Really good.”
The list price of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition is £30,000. They are on offer through Honda’s UK dealer network.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week’s we only have the one segment… But if you’re interested in a tasting of what’s to come in 2023, then you’ll want to listen to Don Williams’ roundup from the very recent EICMA show in Milan, Italy.
From Suzuki of course we have the main models featuring that all-new parallel 800 motor we talked about last week. News of the all-new V-Strom 800 DE ADV bike, and the naked upright GSX-8S, are eagerly anticipated, especially by our staff here at Ultimate Motorcycling!
Indian have done some interesting things with its lineup of various versions of the awesome FTR 1200, and Royal Enfield have produced a cruiser—the Super Meteor 650—that features its 650 twin motor that powers the Interceptor.