2022 Honda Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition First Look

By
Don Williams
-

Honda is celebrating the 100th Isle of Man TT start by John McGuinness with a limited edition run of the 2022 Honda CRB1000RR-R Fireblade SP top-spec superbike with the McGuinness livery, among other special features. Here are the Fast Facts on what will make this motorcycle instantly collectible, yet enticing to ride.

  1. The graphics are unique to this Fireblade. There’s an integrated film strip commemorating each of McGuiness’s start, along with gold detailing. The wheels get gold stripes. Each SP will have McGuiness’s signature on the airbox cover.

  1. Thirty examples will be produced, and they will be numbered. The number will be engraved on the upper triple clamp. A commemorative plaque will also be affixed to the top triple tree.

  1. When you power up the McGuinness Fireblade SP, the dash will run a unique Ring Of Fire screen animation.

  1. The smart key and Akrapovič muffler will have a 30th Anniversary logo, commemorating the length of McGuinness’s TT career.

  1. The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition has Metzeler Racetec RR tires mounted on the wheels. The buyer will also get a set of the stock rubber.

  1. A taller screen is installed on the fairing.

  1. The front fender and rear hugger are carbon fiber pieces sourced from Genuine Honda Accessories.

  1. There is a cowl for the pillion.

  1. Additional off-bike goodies include a custom Fireblade garage mat, a Genuine Honda Accessories bike cover, and a crystal laser-engraved with a representation of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition.

  1. If you like, you can accept delivery of the motorcycle directly from McGuinness. You will have to come to Honda Racing UK in Louth to take advantage of this perk.

  1. McGuinness said this about his four-cylinder namesake: “The stars aligned for me to be back on a Honda Fireblade for my 100th TT start. It’s an awesome bike and has meant so much to me over my career. And, if I think about it, to so many other riders over the last 30 years, too. I’m proud of my connection with its place in TT history and of this, my replica. There is no event like the Isle of Man TT in the world, and this motorcycle celebrates Honda’s, and my own part, racing in it. That feels good. Really good.”

  1. The list price of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP McGuinness Special Edition is £30,000. They are on offer through Honda’s UK dealer network.

 

