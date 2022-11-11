2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Lineup First Look

In one fell swoop, Royal Enfield
has doubled its lineup of 650s with the introduction of the 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and the Tourer version. Both use the air-/oil-cooled motor that debuted on the Continental GT
and INT650
naked sportbikes in 2018, though the Super Meteor gets new engine covers.
The pair are cruiser-inspired, with the new chassis designed with Royal Enfield subsidiary Harris Performance in Hertford, England
. The Super Meteor 650 is distinguished by a 16-/19-inch wheel combination, with locally sourced Ceat
Zoom Cruz tires mounted. A non-adjustable inverted fork has a generous 4.7 inches of travel, while the twin dual shocks are spring-preload adjustable and allow the rear wheel to move four inches. Bybre, a subsidiary of Brembo, takes care of the braking, with two-channel ABS standard.
Modern technology includes LED headlights and a turn-by-turn navigation system. The speedometer is in a round housing and analog-style, with an LCD dash inset. The footpegs are forward-mounted in line with the front bolt-on frame downtube.
The Tourer model adds a windshield and passenger backrest to the mix. The bags, highway bars, and skidplate you see on the accessorized version can be added to either Super Meteor model.
“We have always had a differentiated approach to building motorcycles, and our new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, is the next evolution of this approach,” Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said at the EICMA 2022 debut of the Super Meteor 650s. “Inspired by our own long-distance riding experiences and those of our customers, we have built the Super Meteor to be absolutely enjoyable to all senses. The engine is super-refined and responsive and offers relaxed part-throttle experience at highway-plus speeds. The riding ergonomics are fine-tuned to offer a leisurely yet in-control riding experience, and the overall premium fit and finish of parts and materials evoke visual and sensory delight. The gorgeous silhouette and contours of the Super Meteor have been inspired by generations of cruisers from Royal Enfield and are, at the same time, familiar yet absolutely distinct.”The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 lineup will be on showroom floors of the company’s 150 American dealers no sooner than Sumer 2023, so there is a possibility this will end up being a 2024 model in the US. There are five colorways for the standard model, and the Touring version comes in two colors. No prices have been announced.EICMA 2022 photography by Alberto Cervetti2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specs ENGINE
CHASSIS
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 648cc
- Bore x stroke: 78 x 67.8mm
- Maximum power: 47 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 39 ft-lbs @ 5650 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Frame: Double-cradle steel tube
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 4.0 inches
- Tires: Ceat Zoom Cruise
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ ByBre twin-piston floating caliper
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ ByBre twin-piston floating caliper
- ABS: 2-channel
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Colors
- Wheelbase: 59.1 inches
- Seat height: 29.1 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 41. gallons
- Curb weight: 531 pounds
Tourer Colors
- Astral Black
- Astral Blue
- Astral Green
- Interstellar Green
- Interstellar Grey
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Prices: $TBA MSRP
- Celestial Blue
- Celestial Red
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Lineup Photo Gallery