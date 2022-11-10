2023 BMW R 1250 RS First Look [10 Fast Facts]

- Traction control is no longer an option—it is standard.
- BMW ups the ABS to the top-shelf BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control pairing. In addition to the standard type of ABS, Dynamic Brake Control can reduce the torque going to the rear wheel to avoid losing traction. The system is also corner-aware, with the motorcycle’s lean angle displayed on the TFT screen.
- Eco riding mode joins Road and Rain modes. For those who want to squeeze the most mileage out of a gallon of gas, Eco mode softens up the throttle and reduces torque output. The colorful dash lets you know how efficiently you’re riding. Should you need full power to make a pass, you can quickly switch to Road mode at the push of a button.
- LED turn signals have gone from an option to standard equipment.
- A five-volt USB-A charging port is now part of the R 1250 RS package.
- Heated rider and passenger seats are now an option. You’ll have to buy the heated grips at the same time, though we don’t know why you wouldn’t. The rider has five heat settings for the seat and grips, while the passenger seat has two settings.
- A tapered aluminum handlebar can now be installed. The bend places the grips a bit wider and higher than the standard setup, and the angle is flatter.
- BMW is all about Packages and Trims, and the 2023 R 1250 RS had plenty to choose from:
Style Sport Trim
- Light White non-metallic / Racing Blue metallic / Racing Red bodywork
- Light White non-metallic frame
- Gold Brembo brake calipers
- Blue spoiler
- Solo seat
Style Triple Black Trim
- Black Storm metallic bodywork
- Agate Grey frame
- Gold Brembo brake calipers
- Stainless steel spoiler
- “Pure” tank trim
- Solo seat (or alternative passenger kit)
Premium Package
- Semi-active suspension
- Ride Modes Pro
- Cruise control
- Dynamic Engine Brake Control
- Quickshifter
- Design Option muffler
- Chrome-plated exhaust manifold
- Keyless ride
- Heated grips
- Tire pressure monitor
- Centerstand
- Saddlebag mounts
- GPS prep
- There are six Option 719 Billet Packs. BMW breaks them down into two-each of Pack Classic, Storm, and Shadow. The pieces range from milled silver-color anodized cylinder head covers to adjustable footpegs. Check with your BMW on these extensive collections.
- Please be patient, as the 2023 BMW R 1250 RS won’t be at dealers until Spring 2023. As we’ve mentioned, there are three colorways, and the price is inflation-resistant at $15,695. While you’re waiting, you can read about our earlier test of the BMW R 1250 RS, and the Ultimate Motorcycling RS Project Bike.
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Top speed: Over 125 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile intake cams; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multidisc w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Shaft
- Frame: Two-section w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock (semi-active optional); 5.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (defeatable)
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches (options from 29.9 to 33.1 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 536 pounds
- Ice Grey
- Style Triple Black
- Style Sport White / Racing Blue metallic / Racing Red metallic