10 Electric Motorcycles Due From Honda by 2025 [Four US-Bound]

Honda has announced its intention to add 10 electric motorcycles to its global lineup by 2025. Most models will be scooters destined for the Asian and European markets as commuter vehicles. For the United States, Europe, and Japan, four models are expected to debut in 2024 and are described as Fun EV Models.
Expect to see three street-legal models in the United States. Based on the silhouettes provided by Honda
, they look to be a semi-cruiser along the lines of a CTX700, an upright sport bike, and a scooter/motorcycle crossbreed. The fourth is a Kids Fun EV model—not the Honda CRF-E2
electric dirt bike for kids currently available.
Honda’s approach is dual-pronged, focusing on batteries and software. “Regarding the battery, a core component of electric vehicles,” a Honda insider explains, “Honda aims to equip its electric motorcycle models with an all-solid-state battery Honda is currently developing by making active use of its own resources.” Honda describes its development process as “Monozukuri”—the art of making things.
Outside of the United States, Honda is focusing on Commuter EVs (business-use electric motorcycles) and Commuter EMs and EBs (Electric Mopeds and Electric Bicycles, which does not include pedal-assist e-bikes). These vehicles will take advantage of the swappable battery form
that all four Japanese manufacturers have agreed to, as well as working with a European battery consortium
and a partner in India.
“Enhancement of charging infrastructure and standardization of battery specifications are vital for the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles,” a Honda spokesman says. “As part of the enhancement of charging infrastructure, Honda is working toward popularization of battery sharing.”
ICE-powered motorcycles are not done yet, though gasoline will have a lower priority as a fuel in Honda motorcycles. There are already E100 flex-fuel motorcycles in Brazil, and they’re coming soon to India. Honda plans on introducing E20 flex-fuel models in India next year, and E100-fueled powerplants in 2025.
Honda aims to sell one million electric motorcycles yearly for the next five years, upping that to 3.5 million units annually by 2030. By then, electric motorcycles would account for 15 percent of Honda’s two-wheel sales.