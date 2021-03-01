Monday, March 1, 2021
Electric Motorcycles Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha Sign E-Motorcycle Battery Agreement

Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha Sign E-Motorcycle Battery Agreement

Get ready for the Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles made up of Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha. The goal is to develop standardized swappable batteries for motorcycles, mopeds, trikes, and ATVs.

The Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles will work with various standardization bodies for Europe, individual countries, and global organizations. This way, the new organization can create international technical standards that will benefit its members’ products.

E-Motorcycle Battery Agreement: Honda's Noriaki Abe
Noriaki Abe, Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co.

“The worldwide electrification effort to reduce CO2 on a global scale is accelerating, especially in Europe,” Noriaki Abe, Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co., noted. “For the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles, problems such as travel distance and charging times need to be addressed, and swappable batteries are a promising solution. Considering customer convenience, standardization of swappable batteries and wide adoption of battery systems is vital, which is why the four-member manufacturers agreed to form the Consortium. Honda views improving the customers’ usage environment as an area to explore cooperation with other manufacturers, while bringing better products and services to customers through competition. Honda will work hard on both fronts to be the ‘chosen’ manufacturer for customer mobility.”

The Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles will get underway in May, and is encouraging other manufacturers to join in. With the current range and charging times of electric motorcycles, activities such as cross-country motorcycle touring is impractical via electric power. However, if batteries can be hot-swapped at convenient locations, it may not take much more time to change batteries than fill a fuel tank.

At the current time, none of the four motorcycle companies in the Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles offer electric-powered motorcycles in the United States. This cooperation between Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha may accelerate the appearance of electric-powered motorcycles from those four companies.

Battery photo by Hilary Halliwell

Previous articleLaurin & Klement Slavia B – The Birth of Škoda Motorsports 120 Years Ago
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Comes To Europe For 2022

Don Williams -
0
For the first time since its 2008 debut, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy competition will be held in Europe. Located above the northeast...
Read more
Commentary

Ultimate Motorcycling Editor’s Letter, March 2021: Vive l’automatique!

Don Williams -
0
Testing the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT for this issue reminded me of something fundamental—motorcycles need to be accessible to new riders. Although we’ve...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: FTR—The Savior From Winter Misery?

Ron Lieback -
0
When I found myself cleaning the tire treads on my Multistrada 1200, I knew the winter madness had returned.
Read more
2022 Motorcycle Previews

2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster First Look: New Fork and More

Don Williams -
0
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster gets a more responsive motor with additional midrange power from the vertical-twin 1200HT engine. The powerplant also meets Euro...
Read more
Community

Avon Tyres + Blood Bikes = Motorcycles Saving Lives

Don Williams -
0
We’ve all heard of blood banks, but this is the first time we have heard of blood bikes. Leicestershire & Rutland Blood Bikes is...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary First Look

Don Williams -
0
Back in December, we gave you a first look at the new 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup. The big news was an increase in...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha Sign E-Motorcycle Battery Agreement

Don Williams -
0
Get ready for the Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles made up of Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha. The goal is...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Laurin & Klement Slavia B – The Birth of Škoda Motorsports 120 Years Ago

Gary Ilminen -
0
Czechs Václav Laurin and Václav Klement founded their bicycle manufacturing company in Mladá Boleslav, Bohemia, in 1895. The company, Laurin & Klement, started a...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Daytona Fantasy Supercross Tips (16 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Daytona Supercross is the midway point in the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. There are eight rounds in the book, and there...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Comes To Europe For 2022

Don Williams -
0
For the first time since its 2008 debut, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy competition will be held in Europe. Located above the northeast...
Read more
Commentary

Ultimate Motorcycling Editor’s Letter, March 2021: Vive l’automatique!

Don Williams -
0
Testing the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 DCT for this issue reminded me of something fundamental—motorcycles need to be accessible to new riders. Although we’ve...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: FTR—The Savior From Winter Misery?

Ron Lieback -
0
When I found myself cleaning the tire treads on my Multistrada 1200, I knew the winter madness had returned.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling