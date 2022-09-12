2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition First Look

The 2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition has been revealed at the GMG – Guzzi World Days and the Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally in Mandello del Lario—home to Moto Guzzi. The event celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Italian brand a year late due to public health restrictions.Based on the standard V7 Stone, the Special Edition enjoys enhanced hard parts and styling. Dual Arrow exhausts add about one horsepower and one ft-lb of torque to the V-twin’s output, while looking purposeful in black. The new Shining Black paint is accented with red—thin stripes on the five-gallon tank, the V7 on the side panels, seat stitching, and the shocks’ springs. Details include bar-end mirrors, black-anodized billet aluminum gas cap, valve covers painted in a new graphite color, black-anodized aluminum throttle body covers, and a plate on the handlebar clamp commemorating the special edition.
We don’t have a price or an arrival date in the United States.
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Laura Craft with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello loyal listeners and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast — Motos and Friends! My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s episode, firstly Editor Don Williams tells us about his experiences n the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. This retro Triumph ticks all the boxes looks-wise, but with the vertical twin motor putting out very modest horsepower, is it a decent ride—or is it just for posers?
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Laura Craft. Laura has been riding for about ten years and on a recent visit to California, she and Teejay were able to ride the local mountains around Southern California on their MV Agusta motorcycles. Laura is an excellent rider and I think she really enjoyed herself. For more information on Laura and her friends check out her YouTube channel Mototribe.