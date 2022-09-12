2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition First Look

The 2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition has been revealed at the GMG – Guzzi World Days and the Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally in Mandello del Lario—home to Moto Guzzi. The event celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Italian brand a year late due to public health restrictions.

Based on the standard V7 Stone, the Special Edition enjoys enhanced hard parts and styling. Dual Arrow exhausts add about one horsepower and one ft-lb of torque to the V-twin’s output, while looking purposeful in black. The new Shining Black paint is accented with red—thin stripes on the five-gallon tank, the V7 on the side panels, seat stitching, and the shocks’ springs. Details include bar-end mirrors, black-anodized billet aluminum gas cap, valve covers painted in a new graphite color, black-anodized aluminum throttle body covers, and a plate on the handlebar clamp commemorating the special edition.

We don’t have a price or an arrival date in the United States.

2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Transverse 90-degree V-twin w/ longitudinal crank

  • Displacement: 853cc

  • Bore x stroke: 84 x 77mm

  • Maximum power: 66 horsepower @ 6700 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 55 ft-lbs @ 5000 rpm

  • Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated 2vpc

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm Marelli throttle body

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Dry single disc

  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 40mm fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 4.7 inches

  • Wheels: Alloy

  • Tires: Dunlop AeroMax StreetSmart

  • Front tire: 100/90 x 18

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brakes: 320mm disc w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

  • Rake: 28 degrees

  • Trail: 4.1 inches

  • Seat height: 30.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg

  • Curb weight: 480 pounds

  • Color: Shining Black

  • Price: $TBA MSRP

2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition Photo Gallery

