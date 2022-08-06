Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 1-Piece Suit Review [With Tech-Air 5]

The first motorcycle one-piece track suit I bought was the Alpinestars Stella Motegi. Back then, I was more concerned with the aesthetic features than the level of safety a suit could offer. Due to my inexperience regarding how a suit should fit, it was not enjoyable to wear. It was too short, but it was either that or the next size up, which would have been too roomy. That can’t be said of the modern Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 one-piece suit.I’m above average in height and size for a woman, which makes finding form-fitting suits frustrating. Being 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds, I accepted long ago that no off-the-rack suit would fit me perfectly. I prioritize proper fit and protection features these days, but a suit still needs to look good and have a female cut.
While a form-fitting suit might look good in the mirror, it can restrict movement and hinder you while on your bike. If your suit is too loose, armored sections may shift position and reduce their ability to absorb an impact, and that’s the last thing we want.I put the Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 to the test while competing in the 2022 Royal Enfield Build Train Race program featured at select stops of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Series. From wearing it at a hot and humid Virginia International Raceway to a cold and rainy Road America, I experienced almost all the different elements and put its durability to the test during a crash in a qualifying session.I have to say that the Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 far exceeded my expectations, especially when compared to my old Stella Motegi. Female suits have improved in recent years in terms of build quality and features, and the Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 is proof of that. The Stella Missile not only fits better, but it offers better crash protection. It is also compatible with airbag systems such as the Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 airbag system.The faster you ride and harder you push, the higher the risk of serious impact when crashing, so safety features are at the top of the list when looking at gear. On the exterior, this suit has dual-density TPU armor on the shoulders and knees, including replaceable elbow sliders. The armor helps shield your body from significant impacts and encourages sliding during a crash.Moving to the interior, Alpinestars’ CE-rated GP-R armor is soft enough that you can hardly notice it’s there but sturdy enough for extra impact protection. Another great perk to Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 one-piece suit is that there is race hip armor to protect those important curves we must maintain. I would say the only drawback is the suit slightly thicker due to using cost-effective bovine leather. You will notice on a hot day, but you’ll get plenty of abrasion protection.Airflow could be improved with more perforation in the chest and thighs. That’s not a problem when the air temperature drops, such as when racing at Road America. However, at a humid Virginia International Raceway, the suit can feel uncomfortable. Bear in mind that I use the Tech-Air 5 airbag vest, adding an airflow-restricting layer.I was impressed with how quickly it stretched out and softened up. I had my doubts after putting the Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 suit on the first time. I had to do a few “log rolls” and sumo dances before getting on the bike. However, it loosened up nicely once I took a few laps around the track.Remember when I said I’m an above-average woman and no off-the-rack suit will fit me perfectly? My height is one of the main issues. A little more length in the torso would help taller women. When I’m on the bike in full tuck, I max out the accordion stretch panels in the lower back, and I can feel the tension in my shoulders. Again, fitment is subjective and body-specific.However, the accordion on the knees felt fine, and I didn’t feel constrictions in the leg or knee region. Overall, mobility is excellent in the Stella Missile V2, aside from some tightness in the shoulders we covered.Since this is the first Tech-Air compatible suit I’ve worn, I wasn’t sure how that would feel and what to expect. All Tech-Air compatible suits use a cut specifically to accommodate airbag deployments. I currently have the standalone Alpinestars Tech-Air 5, designed to work in any suit or jacket with four centimeters (just over 1.5 inches) of room around the wearer’s chest to accommodate inflation of the airbag.Because the Tech-Air 5 is a universal system, it doesn’t use a combination of zippers and Velcro to mount securely into the suit—you’ll need the Tech-Air Race airbag system for that. There is extra fiddling when pulling everything on, ensuring everything is in its proper location. However, the safety benefits outweigh the minor inconvenience.The optional Tech-Air 5 system works flawlessly, and both the suit and Tech-Air vest did their job when I high-sided during qualifying. The Tech-Air 5 vest deployed, working in conjunction with the Stella Missile’s various armor bits to protect my bones and joints. I walked away with some mild bruising, along with a few minor scuffs on the suit. The suit held up well enough to where I was able to race in it the same day confidently.As I mentioned, if the suit provides key protection features, I believe it’s a great suit. Overall, I’m thrilled with it and recommend it to any female rider looking for a high-quality off-the-rack suit.Overall, the Alpinestars Stella Missile V2 1-piece suit offers all the vital protection features that I believe help create a great suit. I’ve been happy to race and practice in this suit, and I recommend it to female riders looking for a high-quality one-piece suit that is compatible with an airbag and has an affordable price tag.Action photography by Brian J. Nelson and Robert MartinezAlpinestars Stella Missile 1-Piece Suit Fast Facts
Sizing: 38-50
Colors: Black/White; Black/Diva Pink/Slate
Certifications: CE AAA class riding garment; CE-certified shoulder, elbow, and knee protection; Alpinestars Tech-Air airbag compatible
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha YZF-R7—Yamaha’s awesome supersport machine that is as capable on the racetrack as it is on the street. …and it’s comfortable too! Check it out at at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the BMW K 1600 GT. This is the sporty bagger version of BMW’s K series of machines, those are the models with the awesome 6-cylinder engine. The GT has been given a little makeover for 2023, and Nic gives us his take.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my all time heroes—three-time World Champion racer ‘fast’ Freddie Spencer. I’ll do my best not to come off as too much of a fanboy here, but frankly it’ll be tough!
In my humble opinion, Spencer is a contender for the GOAT—greatest of all time. Sure, his career was a little shorter than some, and his number of championships falls behind the likes of Lawson, Doohan, Rossi, and of course Marquez. But at the time, Freddie literally changed the way motorcycles were ridden. 30 years before Marc Marquez, Freddie was able to push the front wheel into a slide, corner after corner, lap after lap in order to get the bike turned faster than anyone else. Freddie took completely different lines and was able to get on the throttle so early he could out accelerate anyone off a corner.
In the modern era, of course Freddie is the chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel. This is the panel of referees for all three classes of Grand prix racing. I talked to Freddie about his task there, and although for contractual reasons with Dorna and the FIM he cannot talk about specific riders, teams, or events, nevertheless his explanation of the job makes for interesting listening. It’s a tough job, and frankly I wouldn’t want to do it!
Actually—Ultimate Motorcycling is giving away five copies of the book—signed by Freddie himself—to the first five listeners who contact us with the correct answer to the question: How many national AMA championships did Freddie win, and which years were they?
Please email your answers to producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and we will contact the winners and send you a signed copy of Feel. Those five winners will be announced on a future episode. Unfortunately for legal reasons this offer is ONLY open to US residents.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!