2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Buyer’s Guide [Specs + More]

By
Don Williams
-

Sporting plenty of chrome, a big Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, and a fat 240mm rear tire, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 makes a big splash at the local watering hole. Also grabbing the attention of everyone in the vicinity are the thick Lakester aluminum wheels, square headlight, and prominent tank-mounted dash.

Slung low with floorboards and ready to accommodate a comely passenger, the Fat Boy 114 epitomizes the cruiser ethos. The 119 ft-lbs delivered by the powerplant move the 699-pound motorcycle around with authority, and the Showa suspension provides an impressive ride. Good handling manners and Michelin Scorcher 11 tires make it a pleasant ride through the twisties to any destination.

Although the base price is reduced this year, ABS is now an $819 option. Also, there’s a vague $750 “surcharge” on the 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, which bumps up the base Vivid Black model over the $20,000 mark.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

Studio photography by Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specs

 ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

  • Displacement: 114ci

  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

  • Maximum power: 94 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1

  • Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

  • Exhaust: 2-into-2

  • Cooling: Air and oil

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Mechanically actuated w/ assist function

  • Primary drive: Chain

  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular section backbone

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve inverted 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

  • Wheels: Lakester cast aluminum

  • Front: 18 x 4.50

  • Rear: 18 x 8.00

  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 11​

  • Front tire: 160/60 x 18

  • Rear tire: 240/40 x 18

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston fixed caliper

  • Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Optional ($819)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.6 inches

  • Rake: 30 degrees

  • Fork angle: 32 degrees

  • Trail: 4.1 inches

  • Seat height: 26.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 49 mpg

  • Curb weight: 699 pounds

COLORS and PRICES

  • Vivid Black: $19,530 MSRP

  • Reef Blue: $19,980

  • Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black: $20,305

  • All prices plus $750 “Surcharge”

2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery

 

