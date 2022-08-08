2022 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, and Photos]

If you’re looking for a retro cruiser, you find anything more authentic than the 2022 Yamaha V Star 250. The air-cooled V-twin is fed by a 26mm Mikuni carburetor that relies on a petcock, the rear brake is a drum (no ABS to be found), there are two shocks, and the final drive is via chain—features that have all but disappeared from 21st-century cruisers. The motorcycle is not substantially changed from the Virago 250 introduced in 1988.Despite the age of the design, this small-displacement cruiser is still a credible motorcycle for new riders. It weighs just 326 pounds with the 2.5-gallon fuel tank topped off with regular, and the seat height is a pavement-hugging 27 inches. The long-stroke twin puts out good torque off idle. This makes the motorcycle incredibly agile, and hard to beat for new riders or experienced riders wanting a stylish ride in heavily trafficked urban areas. It will even do battle on big city freeways for short hops.
The suspension is rudimentary, yet fully sorted out. Handling is far better than you might expect, and the budget-minded Cheng Shin tires are more than up to the task of nearly 20 horsepower than little mill produces. While the ergonomics are compact, they are comfortable for a broad range of rider sizes.With a price tag well under $5k, the 2022 Yamaha V Star 250 is reliable and retro-stylish transportation that gets an estimated 78 mpg. It’s almost a bonus that it is enjoyable to ride.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the BMW K 1600 GT. This is the sporty bagger version of BMW’s K series of machines, those are the models with the awesome 6-cylinder engine. The GT has been given a little makeover for 2023, and Nic gives us his take.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my all time heroes—three-time World Champion racer ‘fast’ Freddie Spencer. I’ll do my best not to come off as too much of a fanboy here, but frankly it’ll be tough!
In my humble opinion, Spencer is a contender for the GOAT—greatest of all time. Sure, his career was a little shorter than some, and his number of championships falls behind the likes of Lawson, Doohan, Rossi, and of course Marquez. But at the time, Freddie literally changed the way motorcycles were ridden. 30 years before Marc Marquez, Freddie was able to push the front wheel into a slide, corner after corner, lap after lap in order to get the bike turned faster than anyone else. Freddie took completely different lines and was able to get on the throttle so early he could out accelerate anyone off a corner.
In the modern era, of course Freddie is the chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel. This is the panel of referees for all three classes of Grand prix racing. I talked to Freddie about his task there, and although for contractual reasons with Dorna and the FIM he cannot talk about specific riders, teams, or events, nevertheless his explanation of the job makes for interesting listening. It’s a tough job, and frankly I wouldn’t want to do it!
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!