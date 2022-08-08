2022 Yamaha V Star 250 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, and Photos]

If you’re looking for a retro cruiser, you find anything more authentic than the 2022 Yamaha V Star 250. The air-cooled V-twin is fed by a 26mm Mikuni carburetor that relies on a petcock, the rear brake is a drum (no ABS to be found), there are two shocks, and the final drive is via chain—features that have all but disappeared from 21st-century cruisers. The motorcycle is not substantially changed from the Virago 250 introduced in 1988.

Despite the age of the design, this small-displacement cruiser is still a credible motorcycle for new riders. It weighs just 326 pounds with the 2.5-gallon fuel tank topped off with regular, and the seat height is a pavement-hugging 27 inches. The long-stroke twin puts out good torque off idle. This makes the motorcycle incredibly agile, and hard to beat for new riders or experienced riders wanting a stylish ride in heavily trafficked urban areas. It will even do battle on big city freeways for short hops.

The suspension is rudimentary, yet fully sorted out. Handling is far better than you might expect, and the budget-minded Cheng Shin tires are more than up to the task of nearly 20 horsepower than little mill produces. While the ergonomics are compact, they are comfortable for a broad range of rider sizes.

With a price tag well under $5k, the 2022 Yamaha V Star 250 is reliable and retro-stylish transportation that gets an estimated 78 mpg. It’s almost a bonus that it is enjoyable to ride.

2022 Yamaha V Star 250 Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin

  • Displacement: 249cc (15ci)

  • Bore x stroke: 49 x 66mm

  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 vpc

  • Fueling: Mikuni 26mm carburetor

  • Cooling: Air

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 5.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.9 inches

  • Tires: Cheng Shin

  • Front tire: 3.00 x 18

  • Rear tire: 130/90 x 15

  • Front brake: 282mm disc

  • Rear brake: 130mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

  • Rake: 32 degrees

  • Trail: 4.7 inches

  • Seat height: 27.0 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons

  • Estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

  • Wet weight: 326 pounds

  • Color: Raven

2022 Yamaha V Star 250 Price: $4599 MSRP

2022 Yamaha V Star 250 Photo Gallery

