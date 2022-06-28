Norton To Build Electric Motorcycles: 30-Month Project Beckons

If the high-performance 2023 Norton V4SV we recently revealed isn’t to your liking, Norton is also planning to design, test, and build an electric motorcycle. Co-funded by the UK government via the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), the Zero Emission Norton (ZEN) initiative will coordinate six companies to assist Norton in its mission. The objective of the 30-month project is to create a UK-based supply chain that simplifies the manufacturing process of the all-new electric Norton motorcycle.Powering the ZEN will be a battery pack by Delta Cosworth, which is part of the UK Automotive Battery Supply Chain project. The motor and inverter will be created by HiSpeed Ltd. Charging technology will be shared by Indra Renewable Technologies, with WMG Warwick (an academic department at the University of Warwick) working on modeling, toolchain (software) development, and battery technology. Dielectric direct immersion cooling will be performed by M&I Materials’ Mivolt fluids. Composites used in the ZEN will be developed by Formaplex Technology.
“This significant funding investment is a momentous milestone for the brand as it marks the beginning of our electrification journey and fulfilling our ten-year product plan,” according to Norton Motorcycles CEO Dr. Robert Hentschel. “Norton is an exemplar of modern luxury and unafraid to challenge the status quo, innovating for the future of mobility while staying true to our British heritage. It also brings into focus our desire to support the UK in its mission for a net-zero automotive future. Working alongside our world-class partners, we’re confident that project Zero Emission Norton will eliminate the current dispute between a conventional and electric motorcycle to create EV products that riders desire—motorcycles that blend Norton’s uncompromising design DNA with racing performance, touring range, and lightweight handling.”There is no word on the budget for the ZEN project, or how many pounds sterling the APC will be investing.“The projects receiving today’s investment highlight the breadth of technologies needed to help the UK accelerate to net-zero emissions,” APC Chief Executive Ian Constance explained. “They’re reimagining not just vehicles, but transport in general. Norton is an iconic British brand with a proud history. From making motorcycles to supporting the second world war effort to developing the world’s first production superbike, they are now looking to the future with an electric bike that will deliver both performance and range. This will radiate from a UK manufacturing base and strengthen highly skilled jobs and green growth.”Norton Motorcycles has been owned by India’s TVS Motor Company for just over two years.
Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark + Chip Doherty with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
This week, in the first segment Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to us about the new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark. This somewhat entry-level machine still comes with all the great Ducati hallmarks of excellent low down torque and impeccable handling. If you like to hear about fun motorcycles, then you’ll enjoy this one.
In the second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly brings us another of his interviews, this time it’s with Chip Doherty.
Chip’s amazing resume includes motorcycle racer, restorer and collector. Back in the early 2000s he used his engineering background to start motorcycle clothing manufacturer Motophoria.
After selling that company in 2007, Chip’s resume gained him entry to NASA where for 7 years he was responsible for launching the space shuttle! Since moving on from NASA, Chip expanded his collection of classic British bikes. Eventually Neale persuaded him to ride to Peru and help Neale’s Wellspring Foundation raise money for the orphanage there.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!