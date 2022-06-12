2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National Results, Standings + Video

Late in the final lap of the second moto at the 2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National, race leader Chase Sexton suffered a minor entering a deep rut, handing the Moto 2 and overall win to Ken Roczen. Sexton had taken the lead from Roczen at the halfway point, and maintained a comfortable margin over Roczen until the fall. Roczen was fresh from an epic battle with hometown hero Eli Tomac for P2, with Roczen pulling away after a Tomac blew through a rut while attempting a pass on Roczen at the redesigned Thunder Valley MX Park circuit. Sexton’s fall took the overall win from crowd-favorite Tomac and transferred it to Roczen, with Sexton retaining his P3 overall.Tomac won the first moto, passing Roczen on Lap 11 of 16. Anderson rounded out the Moto 1 podium. Anderson fell in the second moto, eventually finishing in P6 in the race and P4 overall. Antonio Cairoli had his best day of the season—his 5-4 finishes put him in P5 overall, well clear of Dungey in P6. After finishing in the Top 5 in the first four Motos of the season, Christian Craig suffered falls that resulted in a 10-12 and P12 overall.
Roczen gained seven points on 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Sexton, with Roczen now five points behind Sexton. Tomac moves past Anderson to take over P3 in the series, nine points ahead of Anderson and behind Roczen. Despite his difficult day, Craig retains P5 in the series standings, though just three points ahead of Cairoli and Ryan Dungey.The next race is in a week—the High Point National at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Penn. Check our 2022 Motocross TV Schedule for cable and streaming coverage times.Photography by Align Media
2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National Results, Thunder Valley MX Park, Lakewood, CO
Ken Roczen, Honda, 2-1; 47 points
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-3; 45
Chase Sexton, Honda, 4-2; 40
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-6; 35 points
Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 5-4; 34
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 7-7; 28
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 6-8; 28
Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 12-5; 25
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 8-9; 25
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 9-11; 22
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 11-10; 21
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 10-12; 20
Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 15-13; 14
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 14-14; 14
Henry Miller, KTM, 17-15; 10
Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 16-16; 10
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 13-32; 8
Tristan Lane, KTM, 27-17; 4
Bryson Gardner, Honda, 20-18; 4
Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 18-20; 4
Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 22-19; 2
Tyler Stepek, KTM, 19-21; 2
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 3 of 12 rounds)
Yamaha XSR900 + Scott Russell Unfiltered w Neale Bayly Part 1
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast from Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles. Filling the gap between the entry-level R3, and the flagship superbike R1, Yamaha’s YZF-R7 is a great supersport machine that perfectly balances real performance with rider comfort. Check it out at YamahaMotorsports.com, or of course you can see it for yourself at your local Yamaha dealer.
This Podcast is also brought to you by the new, state-of-the-art Schuberth C5. The modular C5 is a flip up design that blends safety with amazing quietness within its compact, light weight design. Visit Schuberth.com for more information.
This week, Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to us about the uber-cool new Yamaha XSR 900. This gorgeous, retro-styled machine is another take on the awesome MT-09. There are some differences other than styling though, so it’s interesting to hear Nic’s thoughts on how this version of the three-cylinder 900 from Yamaha fits within the model range.
In the second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly talks with a true racing icon, Mr Daytona himself—Scott Russell. Hailing from Georgia in the deep South, the former World Superbike and AMA Superbike Champion won the Daytona 200 a record five times, and also the Suzuka 8 Hours in 1993. Scott is the all-time leader in 750 cc AMA Supersport wins, and in 2005 he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
This is Part 1 of 2, where Scott takes us from his humble beginnings on the back roads of Georgia and the start of his racing career, through to the massive crash at Daytona that ended that chapter of his life. A notorious bad-boy off track as well as shockingly naturally talented on track, Scott’s raw telling in his signature southern drawl of how things unfolded for him, is an absolute must listen.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!