2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National Results, Standings + Video

By
Don Williams
-

Late in the final lap of the second moto at the 2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National, race leader Chase Sexton suffered a minor entering a deep rut, handing the Moto 2 and overall win to Ken Roczen. Sexton had taken the lead from Roczen at the halfway point, and maintained a comfortable margin over Roczen until the fall. Roczen was fresh from an epic battle with hometown hero Eli Tomac for P2, with Roczen pulling away after a Tomac blew through a rut while attempting a pass on Roczen at the redesigned Thunder Valley MX Park circuit. Sexton’s fall took the overall win from crowd-favorite Tomac and transferred it to Roczen, with Sexton retaining his P3 overall.

2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National Results: Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen (#94)

Tomac won the first moto, passing Roczen on Lap 11 of 16. Anderson rounded out the Moto 1 podium. Anderson fell in the second moto, eventually finishing in P6 in the race and P4 overall. Antonio Cairoli had his best day of the season—his 5-4 finishes put him in P5 overall, well clear of Dungey in P6. After finishing in the Top 5 in the first four Motos of the season, Christian Craig suffered falls that resulted in a 10-12 and P12 overall.

Roczen gained seven points on 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Sexton, with Roczen now five points behind Sexton. Tomac moves past Anderson to take over P3 in the series, nine points ahead of Anderson and behind Roczen. Despite his difficult day, Craig retains P5 in the series standings, though just three points ahead of Cairoli and Ryan Dungey.

The next race is in a week—the High Point National at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Penn. Check our 2022 Motocross TV Schedule for cable and streaming coverage times.

Photography by Align Media

2022 Thunder Valley Motocross National Results, Thunder Valley MX Park, Lakewood, CO

  1. Ken Roczen, Honda, 2-1; 47 points

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-3; 45

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 4-2; 40

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-6; 35 points

  5. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 5-4; 34

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 7-7; 28

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 6-8; 28

  8. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 12-5; 25

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 8-9; 25

  10. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 9-11; 22

  11. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 11-10; 21

  12. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 10-12; 20

  13. Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 15-13; 14

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 14-14; 14

  15. Henry Miller, KTM, 17-15; 10

  16. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 16-16; 10

  17. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 13-32; 8

  18. Tristan Lane, KTM, 27-17; 4

  19. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 20-18; 4

  20. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 18-20; 4

  21. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 22-19; 2

  22. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 19-21; 2

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 3 of 12 rounds)

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 134 points (2 Moto wins; 5 Moto podiums)

  2. Ken Roczen, Honda, 129 (1 Moto win, 5 Moto podiums)

  3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 120 (2 Moto win; 3 Moto podium)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 111 (1 Moto win; 3 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 92 (2 Moto podiums)

  6. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  7. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 89

  8. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 74

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 72

  10. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 65

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 64

  12. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 47

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 39

  14. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  15. Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 28

  16. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 28

  17. Benny Bloss, KTM, 23

  18. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 20

  19. Justin Rodbell, Rodbell, 11

  20. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  21. Henry Miller, KTM, 10

  22. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  23. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 6

  24. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 6

  25. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 5

  26. Tristan Lane, KTM, 4

  27. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 2

  28. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  29. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR