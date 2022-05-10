2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition First Look

The LiveWire One
has some company, as the 2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition takes a bow. The Del Mar features an all-new, all-electric, modular Arrow architecture. Everything is proprietary—battery, motor, charging, and control system—and designed at California’s LiveWire Labs.Before you get too excited about the 2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition in the photos, know that the limited allotment of 100 built-to-order examples sold out 18 minutes after the announcement of the motorcycle.
The Launch Editions will have hand-applied opposing-fade paint in the buyer’s choice of Jasper Gray or Comet Indigo. The 19-inch cast-aluminum wheels have a complex spoke pattern that Live Wire claims “promotes lateral stiffness for enhanced handling.”The good news is that a production S2 Del Mar will be available shortly after the Launch Edition is delivered in Spring 2023—yes, your wait could be a full year. The good news is that you’ll pay around $15,000 for the standard S2 Del Mar, compared to the Launch Edition’s $17,699 MSRP. The S2 Del Mar will be produced at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, Pennsylvania.
Specifications for the Del Mar are yet to be firmed up, as production is still a year away. LiveWire aims for 80 horsepower out of the electric motor, though we all know it’s all about the torque on an electric motorcycle. LiveWire expects the S2 Del Mar to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.Weight is always a concern, as more battery power translates to a heavier motorcycle. LiveWire
expects the Del Mar to tip the scales at less than 440 pounds—over 120 pounds less than the LiveWire One.
The lighter weight means the Del Mar will be primarily an urban EV. LiveWire’s goal is a city range of 100 miles from a full charge. In the case of the One, the highway range is less than half that of the city range.LiveWire targets the Del Mar as a modern street tracker. It features an inverted fork, single shock, number-plate style headlight nacelle, bar-end mirrors, bobbed fenders, and Brembo brake calipers—though only one radially mounted caliper in the front. There is seating for two.
“The S2 Del Mar model represents the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire brand,” reveals President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz, Chairman. “The Arrow architecture underpinning the Del Mar, developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.”
2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition Photo Gallery