2023 KTM SX Lineup First Look: 300, 250, 150 [17 Fast Facts; 26 Photos]

By
Don Williams
-

Electronic fuel injection comes to the 2023 KTM SX line of full-size two-stroke MXers, along with many other changes, making these virtually all-new racebikes. The displacement mix is also new for 2023, with 300, 250, and 125 models—last year’s 150 is dropped in favor of an open-class 300. Let’s drop the gate and look at all the new features that the three models share.

2023 KTM 300/250 SX

  1. Fuel injection by Keihin replaces the Mikuni TMX carburetor. The SXes don’t use the TPI (Transfer Port Injection) found in the EXC off-road models. Instead, it has a more traditional fuel injection setup with a 39mm throttle body. Unlike the TPI KTMs, the SXes run premixed fuel—60:1 on the 300 and 250, and 40:1 on the high-revving 125.

  1. As before, the 300 and 250 share the same engine architecture, with the 125 having a 16-pound lighter design.

  1. The power valve is now electronically, rather than mechanically, controlled. KTM claims this will create more mid-range power.

2023 KTM SX Lineup First Look: Specs
2023 KTM 125 SX

  1. With EFI comes more electronic wizardry that’s new to KTM two-stroke motocrossers. There are two power maps, a throttle position sensor, improved idling, and a cold-start device. Should your ’23 SX hit the deck, a roll-over sensor kicks in to shut the motor down. Sorry, but the two-strokes don’t get the launch control, traction control, and quickshifter features that the four-strokes SX-F models boast.

  1. The 2023 SXes all get electric starting. There is no kickstarter, and you can’t add one—push the button and go.

  1. A new Pankl transmission is dropped into the cases. The 300 and 250 run a five-speed gearbox, while the 125 gets a sixth ratio. The DDS clutch is back with Brembo hydraulics.

2023 KTM SX Lineup First Look: For Sale
2023 KTM 300/250 SX

  1. The chassis is all-new—frame, subframe, swingarm, and WP suspension. The overall goal of the changes is improved rider comfort.

  1. The frame has new parallel motor mounts to manage the frame’s rigidity. The new forged shock mount has the same goal.

  1. KTM moved the footpegs in a bit. This will make scrubbing easier, and the pegs less likely to get hung up in ruts.

  1. The frame is a combination of aluminum and polyamide. Over at the Husqvarna arm of KTM, the rear subframe has been polyamide and carbon fiber. This is a new hybrid design.

2023 KTM SX Lineup First Look: Prices
2023 KTM 300/250 SX

  1. The new die-cast aluminum swingarm is hollow. Rigidity is increased while weight is dropped. There’s also a new rear axle to match the swingarm.

  1. WP redesigned the Xact shock for the KTM SXes. The shorter body has all-new internals, and it weighs less.

  1. A new hydrostop is dropped in the WP Xact air fork. This makes the fork less likely to bottom, per KTM. The damping settings have also been refined to reflect the changes in the frame.

  1. The handlebar mounts get increased gripping surface. This will minimize bar twist in the roughest terrain.

2023 KTM SX Lineup First Look: MSRP
2023 KTM 125 SX

  1. Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires replace last year’s MX3S. The 125 has a 100mm wide rear tire, while the 300 and 250 run a 110. The new Dunlop tires are mounted on an Excel rim laced to CNC-machined hubs.

  1. New angular bodywork reminds you of the significant changes to the KTM SX 300, 250, and 125. Also, it’s slimmer.

  1. KTM has kept the MSRP of the 2023 KTM 300 SX, 250 SX, and 125 SX, well below $10k. The 125 SX is $7949, with the 250 SX bumping the price up to $8949, and the flagship 2023 KTM 300 SX wearing a $9199 price tag.

2023 KTM 300 SX, 250 SX and 125 SX Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

  • Displacement: 293cc (250: 249cc; 125: 125cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 125: 54 x 54.5mm)

  • Starter: Electric

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 39mm throttle body

  • Lubrication: Premix @ 60:1 (125: 40:1)

  • Transmission: 5-speed (125: 6-speed)

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum/polyamide subframe

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum Neken

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: Excel

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (125: 100/90 x 19)

  • Front brake: 260mm disc

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.7 inches

  • Ground clearance: 13.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons

  • Curb weight: 231 pounds (125: 215 pounds)

2023 KTM 300 SX Price: $9199 MSRP

2023 KTM 250 SX Price: $8949

2023 KTM 125 SX Price: $7949

2023 KTM SX 300 and SX 250 Photo Gallery

2023 KTM SX 125 Photo Gallery

