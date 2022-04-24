2022 Foxborough Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

With a win under the sun at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, Jason Anderson prevented 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac from clinching the title.

Anderson and Tomac got good starts, and Tomac was running in P2 for the first two laps, with Anderson in hot pursuit. Anderson feinted a hard pass in a 180-degree left-hander, and Tomac stalled his motor in response. Anderson took over P2, with Tomac dropping back to P5.

Jason Anderson

Anderson charged toward Cooper Webb, taking the lead from Webb on lap 5, and Anderson never looked back, winning handily. In that order, Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin shadowed Anderson the entire Foxborough Main Event to round out the podium. Webb struggled and dropped to P6, while Tomac rode conservatively when it became apparent he would not catch Anderson and take the title.

Malcolm Stewart was in P6 on the first lap, and advanced to P4 as Tomac and Webb dropped through the ranks. Barcia moved from P7 at the start to a P5 finish, though he had to scrap with Tomac a second time when Barcia fell after passing Tomac or P5.

Chase Sexton

Tomac can clinch the title at his hometown race in Denver this coming Saturday with a P14 finish or better in the Main Event at Empire Field at Mile High—another daytime race. Check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule to make sure you tune in at the right time.

2022 Foxborough Supercross Results: Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin (#25)

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Foxborough Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM

  7. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  8. Vince Friese, Honda

  9. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  10. Justin Brayton, Honda

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  12. Benny Bloss, KTM

  13. Cade Clason, Honda

  14. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  15. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  16. Justin Starling, GasGas

  17. Henry Miller, KTM

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. Tristan Lane, KTM

  20. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  21. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna

  22. Justin Bogle, Suzuki 

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 341 points (7W, 11P, 12 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 298 (5W, 8P, 10 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 275 (5P, 10 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 272 (2P, 11 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 266 (1W, 4P, 8 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 250 (1W, 7P, 10 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 244 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  9. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 151

  10. Justin Brayton, Honda, 145 (1 T5)

  11. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  12. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  13. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 101

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Vince Friese, Honda, 96

  17. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 87

  18. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 84

  19. Justin Starling, GasGas, 80

  20. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 79

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 75

  22. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  23. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 55

  24. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 40

  26. Benny Bloss, KTM, 29

  27. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 24

  29. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  30. Tristan Lane, KTM, 15

  31. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  32. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  33. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  34. Henry Miller, KTM, 12

  35. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12

  36. John Short, Honda, 10

  37. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  38. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  39. Jeremy Hand, Honda 4

  40. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  41. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  42. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

