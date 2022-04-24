2022 Foxborough Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

With a win under the sun at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, Jason Anderson prevented 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac from clinching the title.Anderson and Tomac got good starts, and Tomac was running in P2 for the first two laps, with Anderson in hot pursuit. Anderson feinted a hard pass in a 180-degree left-hander, and Tomac stalled his motor in response. Anderson took over P2, with Tomac dropping back to P5.
Anderson charged toward Cooper Webb, taking the lead from Webb on lap 5, and Anderson never looked back, winning handily. In that order, Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin shadowed Anderson the entire Foxborough Main Event to round out the podium. Webb struggled and dropped to P6, while Tomac rode conservatively when it became apparent he would not catch Anderson and take the title.Malcolm Stewart was in P6 on the first lap, and advanced to P4 as Tomac and Webb dropped through the ranks. Barcia moved from P7 at the start to a P5 finish, though he had to scrap with Tomac a second time when Barcia fell after passing Tomac or P5.Tomac can clinch the title at his hometown race in Denver this coming Saturday with a P14 finish or better in the Main Event at Empire Field at Mile High—another daytime race. Check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule to make sure you tune in at the right time.Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 Foxborough Supercross Results
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Chase Sexton, Honda
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Cooper Webb, KTM
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Vince Friese, Honda
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Justin Brayton, Honda
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Benny Bloss, KTM
Cade Clason, Honda
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Fredrik Norén, KTM
Justin Starling, GasGas
Henry Miller, KTM
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Tristan Lane, KTM
Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
Scott Meshey, Husqvarna
Justin Bogle, Suzuki
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)
Kawasaki Z650RS + Brian Slark Pt 2 ”The man who helped bring Norton to America” with Neale Bayly.
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week we go retro! We start off the first segment with Senior Editor Nic de Sena talking to us about the new Kawasaki Z650 RS. This retro-styled moto follows after the huge success of the Z900 RS, and it follows the same inspiration as its sibling. The KZ650 back I the seventies was a brilliant machine that combined relatively light weight and a motor that revved to the moon, so it quickly gained popularity and sold very very well. The new Z650 RS plays to the visual strengths of the original and certainly for me, the flawless emerald green, pinstriped paintwork, and the gold spoke-type wheels are very evocative of the original.
In the second segment, Neale Bayly continues his chat with Brian Slark—the man who helped bring Norton to the United States. Brian talks to Neale not just about his amazing career, but he also gives us some insight into the burgeoning motorcycle industry of the late sixties and early seventies in America. The rivalry between Triumph, Norton, and of course the other now extinct British brands such as BSA, AJS and Matchless was pretty fierce apparently, and Brian’s first hand witness account to the whole era is fascinating.