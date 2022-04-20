2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy First Look [9 Fast Facts; 35 Photos; Video]

By
Don Williams
-

There’s a fourth member of Yamaha’s neo-retro XSR family—the 2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy. It features the same motor as the MT-125 though there are chassis differences. So, it’s not simply a styling exercise. The XSR125 Legacy is its own motorcycle. Let’s take a closer look at the so-far Euro-only retro-modern Yamaha.

  1. The VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) motor is restricted to 11 kW of power. The maximum power output helps make the 125 Euro 5 compliant and accessible to beginner motorcyclists with a limited license. The SOHC single produces its maximum of 14.8 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, so you can enjoy revving the little motor up as you flit around town.

2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy First Look: Price

  1. We see the typical XSR styling cues, with wire-spoked wheels upping the ante. Yamaha steps a bit farther back in time by going with the traditional wheels. Also, compared to the MT, the front tire is lower profile, though they are 17-inch hoops at both ends.

  1. The XSR125 gets scrambler-style Michelin Karoo Street tires. Even though it’s a street-only motorcycle, the Karoo Street tires with some off-road capability.

2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy First Look: MSRP

  1. Yamaha sticks with modern-styled suspension. The 2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy gets an inverted fork—though smaller diameter than the similar for on the MT—and linkage single-shock. One old-school attribute of the suspension is its lack of damping adjustability. The frame is a modern twin-spar design.

  1. We recognize the family resemblance to the larger XSRs. You get a stepped bench seat and a uniquely shaped fuel tank. Round is always big with XSR designers, and the 125 has a round headlight, taillight, and speedo. Although they’re round, the headlight and taillight are LEDs, and the speed is LCD. Don’t miss the triangular steel plates with three round holes below the seat—another XSR signature.

2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy First Look: Colors

  1. The XSR125 is part of the world of apps. You can check out accessories on the free MyGarage app, and keep track of your rides on the MyRide app. Both are available for iOS and Android operating systems.

  1. Don’t miss the metal flake accent stickers on the tank. It’s back to the 1970s!2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy First Look: Retro beginner motorcycle

  1. Yamaha has a lifestyle video for the XSR125 Legacy, if you like image over info. 

  1. We don’t have a price for the 2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy yet. We can tell you that they’ll start showing up on showroom floors in Europe in June. There’s only one color—Historic Black.

Location photography by Alessio Barbanti

2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Specs

ENGINE

  • Engine: Single cylinder

  • Displacement: 125cc

  • Bore x stroke: 52.0 x 58.6mm

  • Maximum power: 14.8 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 8.5 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm

    Compression ratio: 11.2:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

  • Fuel delivery: EFI

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate

  • Final drive: Chain

    CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 37mm forks; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted shock; 4.3 inches

  • Tires: Michelin Karoo Street

  • Front tire: 100/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 267mm disc

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 52.4 inches

  • Rake: 26 degrees

  • Trail: 3.7 inches

  • Seat height: 32.1 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 112 mpg

  • Curb weight: 309 pounds

  • Color: Historic Black

2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Price: £TBA MSRP

2023 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR