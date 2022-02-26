2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition First Look [8 Fast Facts]

Some people can’t wait, and we’re seeing the first 2023 from a major manufacturer. The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition is a premium version of the Speed Twin that enjoyed major updates for ’22. Breitling is a 138-year-old luxury watchmaker based in tiny Saint-Imier, Switzerland, known for its aviator-friendly chronometers. Although we do most of our flying on the ground, this collaboration between Triumph and Breitling is worthy of our attention. This is a bit more than just a Speed Twin with a fancy paint job—though it does have that. Here are the Fast Facts:
- To enhance this special edition’s reputation with motorcyclists, the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling gets Öhlins shocks. The twin shocks are fully adjustable, have piggyback reservoirs, black springs, and the shocks are unique to this motorcycle. Marzocchi continues to supply the inverted fork.
- The Polychromatic Blue paint job is inspired by the 1951 Triumph 6T Thunderbird—you know, Brando’s iconic motorcycle in The Wild One. Triumph started with a preserved color chip from the original Thunderbird, ran it through a spectrograph, and mixed up a custom batch of paint. The tank is hand-masked, with Triumph paint team artist Gary Devine adding the hand-painted detailing.
- The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition has a perforated leather seat. The black seat gets contrasting gray stitching around the perimeter, evoking the matching Breitling Top Time Triumph chronograph available as an option to buyers—more on that later. Oh, and don’t miss the scripted “B” embroidered distinctive Breitling branding on the tuck-and-roll seat with black stitching doing its job unobtrusively.
- Not surprisingly, the analog-style clocks have styling cues from the Breitling Top Triumph chronograph. There are still twin LCD displays for providing essential technical information.
- Machined billet aluminum adds to the well-appointed appearance of the Breitling Speed Twin. The tastefully dark-anodized badges on the clutch cover and alternator are subtle, reminding you that it’s the details that matter.
- There will be 270 examples of the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition. The handlebar clamp is numbered, and the buyer gets a certificate of authenticity signed by Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nic Bloor and Breitling CEO Georges Kern. The number 270 was selected to pay homage to the vertical twin’s 270-degree crank.
- To show its appreciation to purchasers of the Breitling Speed Twin, the watch company is offering the opportunity to buy a Breitling Top Time Triumph chronograph. Buyers taking advantage of the proposition will take possession of a watch numbered to match the purchased motorcycle. The option is available exclusively to the original buyer, and must be exercised by August 22, 2022.
- The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition’s MSRP is a $5800 premium over the standard Speed Twin. The list price is $18,300.
2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank
- Displacement: 1197cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 99 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 4250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Marzocchi 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback-reservoir shocks; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 18
- Rear wheel: 5.00 x 17
- Tires: Metzeler Racetec RR
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston monobloc calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.6 inches
- Rake: 22.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 476 pounds
- Color: Polychromatic Blue
2023 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition Price: $18,300 MSRP