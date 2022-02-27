2022 Arlington Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings

It was a wild Triple Crown night at AT&T Stadium, with Eli Tomac walking away with the overall win without taking a victory in any of the three Arlington Supercross 450SX races. Tomac, who went 3-2-2, doubles his 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series lead over Jason Anderson to six points. Tomac retains his status as the Triple Crown King with the win—he has more wins in the format than all the other riders combined—and has won both Triple Crown rounds this year.

Anderson instigated a crash with Malcolm Stewart in Race 1 as they were battling for the lead, taking both riders down. Anderson’s P6 finish in Race 1 was mitigated by wins in the next two Races, earning him P2 overall. Anderson is the only rider to podium all of the last three rounds.

Cooper Webb rounded out the podium with two P4 finishes after winning Race 1. Chase Sexton, who spent the week recovering from a concussion suffered late in the Minneapolis Main Event while leading, rode consistently, turning a 4-3-5 night into a P4 overall. After the collision with Anderson, Stewart never again contested the lead, going 5-6-3, to take P5 on the night.

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series resumes on Saturday on the infield of Daytona International Speedway. The racing at Daytona Beach starts at 7:30 p.m. EST. Always keep an eye on our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule, just in case something changes.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Arlington Supercross Results

Eli Tomac, 3-2-2, Yamaha Jason Anderson, 6-1-1, Kawasaki Cooper Webb, 1-4-4, KTM Chase Sexton, 4-3-5, Honda Malcolm Stewart, 5-6-3, Husqvarna Justin Barcia, 7-10-11, GasGas Dylan Ferrandis, 9-5-8, Yamaha Justin Brayton, 7-10-11, Honda Shane McElrath, 10-12-7, KTM Dean Wilson, 8-13-9, Husqvarna Vince Friese, 12-8-10, Honda Brandon Hartranft, 13-14-12, Suzuki Ken Roczen, 16-9-16, Honda Marvin Musquin, 11-11-22, KTM Kyle Chisholm, 17-15-13, Yamaha Alex Martin, 20-16-14, Yamaha Kevin Moranz, 19-18-15, KTM Justin Starling, 18-17-17, GasGas Justin Bogle, 15-22-18, KTM Cade Clason, 14-20-21, Honda Logan Karnow, 22-19-19, Kawasaki Joan Cros, 22-21-20, Kawasaki

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)