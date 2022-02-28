Metzeler Tourance Next 2 Tires First Look [For Street Adventures]

Don Williams
Riders of adventure motorcycles who want a high level of sport-touring performance on pavement will want to take a look at the new Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tires. Although Metzeler claims that the tread pattern is designed to “improve lateral thrust for high-end off-road performance,” the pattern looks very much like a street bike tire—not a bad thing for someone planning a tour on an adventure bike focusing heavily on paved roads with the occasional foray onto a high-quality unpaved road.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2: Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires

Metzeler put plenty of street-oriented technology into the Tourance Next 2 tire. The front tread compound is 85 percent silica with styrene-butadiene rubber polymers intended to improve performance on wet surfaces. Rear tires have the front tire’s compound down the center with full-silica shoulders.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2: Adventure Motorcycle Tires

Depending on the size of the rear tire, the tread compounds are distributed by either Metzeler’s Cap&Base or Hyperbase formulas. Cap&Base puts a soft compound over a harder-compound base for consistent performance and thermal balance through the tire. Hyperbase uses a full-carbon-black rubber compound that gives the tire dynamic stability as it keeps temperatures steady.

All Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tires, save the narrowest 19-inch front tire (a 100/90), are radials. The radials use Metzeler’s Interact technology, a zero degrees steel belt for neutral cornering behavior. The 120/70 x 19 front and 170/60 x 17 rear tires get the W rating—168 mph—with the rest getting by with the V rating, which is good for 149 mph.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2 Motorcycle Tire Sizes

According to Metzeler, Dymatec—Dynamic Mold Angle Technology—creates a tire that retains consistent performance throughout its lifetime. Wear uniformity is a priority, both on- and off-pavement, thanks to the design of the tread and compound blocks. Metzeler employs its Multi-Pitch Knob Layout technology, which uses differently sized compound blocks to reduce noise and smooth out the tire’s roll down the road.

Another nod to street use, the Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tire is designed to accommodate passengers on high-mileage rides.

Metzeler Tourance Next 2 Tire Sizes

Front:

  • 100/90 x 19

  • 110/80 x 19

  • 120/70 x 19 (R and ZR ratings)

  • 90/90 x 21

Rear:

  • 130/80 x 17

  • 140/80 x 17

  • 150/70 x 17

  • 170/60 x 17 (R and ZR ratings)

  • 150/70 x 18

