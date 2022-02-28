Metzeler Tourance Next 2 Tires First Look [For Street Adventures]

Riders of adventure motorcycles who want a high level of sport-touring performance on pavement will want to take a look at the new Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tires. Although Metzeler claims that the tread pattern is designed to “improve lateral thrust for high-end off-road performance,” the pattern looks very much like a street bike tire—not a bad thing for someone planning a tour on an adventure bike focusing heavily on paved roads with the occasional foray onto a high-quality unpaved road.Metzeler put plenty of street-oriented technology into the Tourance Next 2 tire. The front tread compound is 85 percent silica with styrene-butadiene rubber polymers intended to improve performance on wet surfaces. Rear tires have the front tire’s compound down the center with full-silica shoulders.
Depending on the size of the rear tire, the tread compounds are distributed by either Metzeler’s Cap&Base or Hyperbase formulas. Cap&Base puts a soft compound over a harder-compound base for consistent performance and thermal balance through the tire. Hyperbase uses a full-carbon-black rubber compound that gives the tire dynamic stability as it keeps temperatures steady.All Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tires, save the narrowest 19-inch front tire (a 100/90), are radials. The radials use Metzeler’s Interact technology, a zero degrees steel belt for neutral cornering behavior. The 120/70 x 19 front and 170/60 x 17 rear tires get the W rating—168 mph—with the rest getting by with the V rating, which is good for 149 mph.According to Metzeler, Dymatec—Dynamic Mold Angle Technology—creates a tire that retains consistent performance throughout its lifetime. Wear uniformity is a priority, both on- and off-pavement, thanks to the design of the tread and compound blocks. Metzeler employs its Multi-Pitch Knob Layout technology, which uses differently sized compound blocks to reduce noise and smooth out the tire’s roll down the road.Another nod to street use, the Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tire is designed to accommodate passengers on high-mileage rides.Metzeler Tourance Next 2 Tire SizesFront:
Harley Road/Street Glide STs + Classic Avenue and Nick Smith
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a Podcast by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.
This week, our featured moto is from The Motor Company—Harley-Davidson. Nice de Sena gives us his thoughts on the new, slightly sportier ST models of the Street and Road Glide touring machines. These are directly influenced by west coast custom culture, and offer a really cool departure from the typical touring bikes.
In the second segment, I chat with Nick Smith of Classic Avenue, a California-based auctioneer of some really nice motorcycles and cars. Nick originally came from over the pond and worked for some years with Bonham’s auctions, so his standards are extremely high. Looking over the website there are some truly drool-worthy bikes up for auction. Nick gives us his thoughts on the market in general, and why he believes his way of doing things makes all the difference.