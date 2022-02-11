Kisan Electronics TailBlazer Review: Motorcycle Braking Warning Flasher

As motorcycle riders, we know we are invisible, especially to an inattentive or distracted driver—if they don’t see you, they just might hit you. That is why I want to look more like a firetruck when 3000 pounds of distracted driver is not slowing to stop behind me. The 18th Edition of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Motorcycle Operator Manual states, “Help others notice you by flashing your brake light before you slow down.” That’s where the Kisan Electronics TailBlazer comes in.

When surprise situations happen and I need to decelerate rapidly, I feel confident that I am distance-, speed-, and ability-prepared. I don’t, however, purposely add space and ride slower everywhere I go so that I can take into account the extra distance needed to completely release my brakes several times to flash my brake lights. Still, I don’t want to be rear-ended either.

The Kisan Electronics TailBlazer is a plug-and-play electronic brake light flasher that is legal in all 50 states and most of the world. The US-made TailBlazer unit compatible with the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike (model 110HD-YZ3) is a $90 MSRP investment in safety.

Kisan makes TailBlazers for most motorcycle makes and models. Some easily plug into the brake light circuit, others are simple brake light bulb replacements, and some require a little extra time to splice into the brake wires. They all come with easy-to-follow instructions, and I have found Kisan’s customer service to be spot-on.

Installing the Yamaha version on the Ténéré 700 took less than 10 minutes. I removed several body panel screws so I could slip my hands inside to reach the instruction’s identified connector. I separated the taillight connector and added the TailBlazer to the circuit. On the Ténéré 700, it is that simple.

I started the motor and pulled the front brake to see six brake flashes in slowing succession, followed by a steady brake light. TailBlazer installation varies by motorcycle model, and all are designed for DIY fitting. If you are not comfortable working on your motorcycle, whomever you have changing your oil should be happy to install it for you.

Unfortunately, automobile drivers are not always paying attention to the road. There are many ways to make yourself more visible, and this is an important one. Every time someone on the road sees a flashing brake light, it has the same meaning—the vehicle in front of me is stopping. The Kisan Electronics TailBlazer won’t forget to flash every time you use the brakes, especially for the driver behind you who is daydreaming or distracted.