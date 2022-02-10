2022 Honda CB500F First Look [7 Fast Facts: Sport Motorcycle]

The 2022 Honda CB500F ABS enjoys several welcome upgrades to improve the naked upright sport motorcycle’s front-end performance, and more. We had an idea this would happen, and first reported on the new Euro CB500F in October. Here’s what is confirmed to be new on the 2022 CB500F:
- Honda put the CB500F on a diet. It dropped four pounds to 416 pounds with the 4.5-gallon fuel tank topped off.
- That’s an inverted 41mm Showa SFF-BP fork taking care of suspending the front of the 2022 Honda CB500F. Although it’s non-adjustable, the Split Function Fork-Big Piston unit makes the most out of the Honda engineer’s fixed factory settings. There’s also less flex in the inverted fork, so handling should be more precise.
- Twin 296mm discs replace the single 320mm disc in the front. Nissin four-piston calipers grasp the discs at the direction of the rider. For superior feel and power, the calipers are now radially mounted.
- There are new aluminum wheels on the CB500F, and they’re lighter. The five-spoke design should lighten the handling and improve acceleration.
- In the back, there’s a new swingarm that is lighter, while not sacrificing rigidity. Two pounds of unsprung weight were saved.
- Sorry, but we only have photos of the European CB500F. You probably noticed the license plate holder.
- You will pay an additional $200 for these upgrades. The MSRP of the 2022 Honda CB500F ABS is $6699. Matte Gray Metallic is the only color choice.
2022 Honda CB500F ABS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 416 pounds
- Colors: Matte Gray Metallic
2022 Honda CB500F ABS Price: $6699