2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Fantasy Tips [8 Fast Facts]

The cream is rising to the top in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, with three riders establishing themselves as top five finishers in four of the five rounds. That doesn’t make anyone lock for the top five, and getting the order right is what it’s all about in the RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross leagues. That’s never easy, but that doesn’t stop us from trying. Let’s get to our 2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Fantasy tips.
- The Supercross landscape looks quite different after five rounds than it did after the opening round at Anaheim. At A1, the podium was Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, and Justin Barcia. That trio has not seen the podium in the last three rounds. Instead, the podium has become the playground of Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton—each has three podiums in the last three rounds. Joining them have been Dylan Ferrandis (San Diego), Jason Anderson (A2), and Malcolm Stewart (Glendale Triple Crown). Right there, I’ve listed your best podium contenders.
- Eli Tomac is on the move, and he’s the best pick to win A3. Tomac has won two rounds in a row, and finished first in three Main Events at Glendale. It took Tomac a couple of rounds to settle down on his new ride. Now that he has, Tomac looks unstoppable.
- Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson are running neck-and-neck for P2 at Anaheim 3. This is a tough one to call. Anderson bested Sexton at A2, while Sexton beat Anderson in a head-to-head battle in Main Event 3 at Glendale. Sexton has one more podium than Anderson in 2022, so I have to go with Sexton for P2 and Anderson for the final podium position.
- Malcolm Stewart has firmly established himself as a top-five rider. Stewart has four consecutive top-five finishes, with a podium at last week’s Triple Crown in Glendale. That’s not enough for me to put him on the podium in a traditional format round, yet. Indeed, Stewart’s 3-2-4 performance says I could be wrong. Keep in mind that Anderson and Sexton each went down in one of the Main Events in Glendale. If either of those two riders falters, and they have histories of mistakes in 2022, Stewart should be on the podium. I’m putting Stewart in P4, and he might do well enough that I’ll regret it.
- Following those top four riders are four riders with two top-five performances in five rounds—not a great track record. It is an impressive list of rides—Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen, and Cooper Webb—though none have performed to expectations, with the possible exception of Barcia. Barcia hasn’t seen the podium since the first two rounds. Ferrandis can’t buy a start. Roczen snuck onto the Glendale podium with a lackluster 4-6-7 ride. Webb does not look like a defending champion. None of those four are exciting picks, but they’re still the best choices for P5. Ferrandis was the only one of the four to finish in the top five at A2, so he’s my reluctant pick.
- There are two more riders with top-five finishes in 2022, though neither are likely candidates for an A3 top five. Aaron Plessinger is riding hurt, and Marvin Musquin hasn’t seen the top five since the opener at Anaheim. Of the two, Musquin has had the top five in sight the last two rounds, and he had two top-five Main Events at Glendale. If you’re in a gambling move, Musquin isn’t a bad dark horse pick for A3’s P5 slot.
- The Wild Card is P14—never an easy call. Mitchell Oldenburg catches my eye with a 13-14-15 card at the Glendale Triple Crown, so I’m going with him. Other strong possibilities include Justin Brayton, Brandon Hartranft, and Justin Bogle. Brayton was P14 at Glendale in the Triple Crown format. Hartranft has gone 15-12-15 the last three rounds, so he’s in the ballpark. Bogle was P14 at A2. When the RMFantasySX.com Wild Card is outside the top ten, it becomes a challenge—good luck. As it awards 26 points—same as a win—this is a big pick to get right.
- I’m in the top 43-percent of RMFantasySX.com players—not good. It has been a tough season. I have a decent track record of picking riders in the top five, but I have failed to get them in anywhere near the correct order. Five races in, the top RMFantasySX player is AARiz176, with 328 points—an average of 66 points a round. I need to step it up, as my average per week is a dismal 31 points—picking the winner (or Wild Card) and getting one more rider in the top-five, two or more positions away.
tl;dr Anaheim 3 RMFantasySX Fantasy Supercross picks:
- Eli Tomac
- Chase Sexton
- Jason Anderson
- Malcolm Stewart
- Dylan Ferrandis
Wild Card P14: Mitchell Oldenburg
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 111 (2W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 100 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 96 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 93 (1P, 4 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 72 (2P, 2 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 88 (1P, 2 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 80 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 80 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 75 (1P, 2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 67 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 61
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 50
- Max Anstie, KTM, 44
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 40
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 33
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 33
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 24
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 20
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 17
- Josh Hill, KTM, 13
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 6
- Cade Clason, Honda, 6
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
2022 Glendale Supercross Results
- Eli Tomac, 1-1-3, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, 3-2-4, Husqvarna
- Chase Sexton, 11-3-1, Honda
- Jason Anderson, 2-12-2, Kawasaki
- Ken Roczen, 4-6-7, Honda
- Justin Barcia, 6-7-6, GasGas
- Marvin Musquin, 5-4-11, KTM
- Cooper Webb, 8-8-5, KTM
- Dean Wilson, 9-9-9, Husqvarna
- Shane McElrath, 10-11-8, KTM
- Aaron Plessinger, 12-10-10, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, 7-5-22, Yamaha
- Mitchell Oldenburg, 13-14-15, Honda
- Justin Brayton, 18-13-12, Honda
- Brandon Hartranft, 17-17-13, Suzuki
- Justin Bogle, 19-16-14, KTM
- Kyle Chisholm, 15-15-20, Yamaha
- Alex Martin, 14-19-18, Yamaha
- Max Anstie, 10-18-16, KTM
- Ryan Breece, 16-21-17, Yamaha
- Cade Clason, 21-22-19, Honda
- Freddie Norén, 22-20-21, KTM