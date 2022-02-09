2022 Honda CB500X ABS First Look [5 Fast Facts for Adventure]

Back in September, we were predicting upgrades to the 2022 Honda CB500X ABS due to the changes made to the European edition, and now they’re here. Although it’s not a complete reworking of the mid-sized ADV motorcycle, the changes are still welcome (except maybe the $200 price increase and five additional pounds).
- Inverted forks fit for an adventure motorcycle are added to the new CB500X ABS. While non-adjustable, the new Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted forks are a substantial upgrade, especially for off-road adventurers. SFF means Separate Function Fork—spring in one tube, damping in the other—while BP refers to the Big Piston damper for more precise action. Fork travel is reduced by nearly three-quarters of an inch.
- Complementing the new for is a new, lighter swingarm. Honda claims the new swingarm is two pounds lighter, while retaining the same strength.
- The 2022 CB500X gets twin discs up front. Gone is the single 310mm disc. Replacing it is a pair of 296mm discs with Nissin calipers for improved stopping power. Plain vanilla non-adjustable ABS returns.
- The discs are mounted to a new front wheel. The new cast aluminum wheel shaves 3.5 ounces of unsprung weight, as the CB500X retains its adventure-ready 19-/17-inch wheel combination.
- The photos are of the Euro-spec 2022 Honda CB500X ABS. The new CB500X comes in one color combo— Pearl Organic Green/Black. The price tag on the dealer floor is now $7199, and they should be available before the calendar flips over to March.
We have tested the Honda CB500X
2022 Honda CB500X ABS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 5.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.3 inches
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 296mm discs w/ 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb Weight: 439 pounds
- Color: Pearl Organic Green/Black
2022 Honda CB500X ABS Price: $7199 MSRP