2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look [Prices, Specs + Photos]

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S gets chassis updates and a motor upgrade to make it the sportiest Low Rider yet. The 679-pound motorcycle is hurried along with a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that grunts out 125 ft-lbs of torque at 3500 rpm. The rider sits behind a headlight shroud and rides on Michelin Scorcher 131 tires on cast-aluminum Radiate wheels (19-/16-inch pairing) with a dark bronze finish.
Generous suspension travel graces the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, with over five inches of travel for the Showa 43mm inverted fork and 4.4 inches of rear-wheel travel controlled by the single Showa shock. The seat height is raised to 28 inches in exchange for an additional 1.3 degrees of cornering clearance over last year’s edition. When you need to slow down, a pair of 300mm discs worked on by four-piston calipers get the job done, along with the 292mm rear disc.
The Low Rider line has long been associated with West Coast styling. The 2022 Low Rider S is blacked out, has a one-inch handlebar grasped by a four-inch rider, a scooped solo seat, and mid-position foot controls. You can have any color you want, as long as it’s Vivid Black or, for $450 more, Gunship Gray. The MSRP is $18,349, though you’ll be asked to pay a $600 “Surcharge” to cover the rising materials costs.
We have tested the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Location photography by Josh Kurpius and Scott G. Toepfer
Studio photography by Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function and hydraulic actuation
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 4.4 inches
- Wheels: Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 110/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 679 pounds
- Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$450)
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price: $18,349 MSRP
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Photo Gallery