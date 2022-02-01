2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look [Prices, Specs + Photos]

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S gets chassis updates and a motor upgrade to make it the sportiest Low Rider yet. The 679-pound motorcycle is hurried along with a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that grunts out 125 ft-lbs of torque at 3500 rpm. The rider sits behind a headlight shroud and rides on Michelin Scorcher 131 tires on cast-aluminum Radiate wheels (19-/16-inch pairing) with a dark bronze finish.

Generous suspension travel graces the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, with over five inches of travel for the Showa 43mm inverted fork and 4.4 inches of rear-wheel travel controlled by the single Showa shock. The seat height is raised to 28 inches in exchange for an additional 1.3 degrees of cornering clearance over last year’s edition. When you need to slow down, a pair of 300mm discs worked on by four-piston calipers get the job done, along with the 292mm rear disc.

The Low Rider line has long been associated with West Coast styling. The 2022 Low Rider S is blacked out, has a one-inch handlebar grasped by a four-inch rider, a scooped solo seat, and mid-position foot controls. You can have any color you want, as long as it’s Vivid Black or, for $450 more, Gunship Gray. The MSRP is $18,349, though you’ll be asked to pay a $600 “Surcharge” to cover the rising materials costs.

Location photography by Josh Kurpius and Scott G. Toepfer

Studio photography by Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function and hydraulic actuation

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 4.4 inches

Wheels: Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 110/90 x 19

Rear tire: 180/70 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 292mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.6 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 679 pounds

Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$450)

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price: $18,349 MSRP

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Photo Gallery