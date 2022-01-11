UClear Motion Infinity Intercom Review [Motorcycle Audio Sound System]

In 2013, I reviewed the UClear HBC200 Force intercom system and that year was still quite early in the helmet-to-helmet Bluetooth communications segment. Although I liked the unit, for some reason, my path and UClear’s never crossed again until now.

I was reminded of them while doing my recent Scorpion Exo-GT930 helmet review because Scorpion now uses a UClear-sourced communications unit to snap into a few of its new lids.

A quick online search showed me UClear’s broad line of communications devices. A phone call to the company excited me about its current lineup and promises of coming game-changing innovations—we shall see.

While I’m always looking forward to new devices and functionality, this is a good time to play catch-up and review UClear’s top-of-the-line unit—the Motion Infinity Bluetooth Motorcycle Audio Sound System, which has been on the market for some time.

The UClear Motion Infinity likely has more bells and whistles than any helmet intercom I’ve tested. Some of its unique features include gesture control and crash detection. Add to this mesh intercom radio allowing unlimited connections, plus voice commands, high-definition sound, a mobile app with wireless firmware updates, music sharing, and more. The unit has an LED indicator that uses six colors and either blinking or solid light to alert you to various functions.

The only thing missing is an FM radio and, truth be known, I have never used that feature in any motorcycle helmet headset I’ve owned. I stream my music from Spotify or Pandora, but I usually play the music from my iPhone’s Music library. Management stated that FM radio is not on their priority list, nor is it on mine. My rides often range into areas with no cellular connection nor usable FM radio signals, so FM has never attracted me. You may feel differently, or maybe you ride exclusively in urban areas.

With all the features on the UClear Motion Infinity Bluetooth Motorcycle Audio System (even the name is long), I was forced to do something I rarely do—read the manual. Fortunately, the manual is nicely organized and provided me with the knowledge to operate the Motion Infinity to its fullest.

I pulled down the top liner of the Scorpion helmet, loosened the cheek pads, and threaded the cable out to the UClear unit mounted on the helmet’s exterior. Next up were the speakers. The speakers are round, but for a small bump or protrusion on one side for the input and microphone wires. At their widest point, the speakers are 1.8 inches in diameter. I presume and hope that larger speakers offer better sound and bass. It turned out they just barely fit into the Scorpion ST1400 test helmet’s speaker nacelles, but fit they did.

These top of UClear line’s Pulse Pro 2 speakers each incorporate a microphone that extends from each speaker. I ran those wires under the cheek pads, and they now peek out of the cheek pad seam. A quick test phone call revealed I sounded just fine to the recipient. All mechanicals were now complete.

Pairing my phone with the UClear Motion Infinity was easy. Next, I loaded UClear’s ClearLink app on my iPhone (an Android app is also available), and it connected to the unit immediately. I followed directions to do the firmware update to version 1.52. The screen told me it would take about an hour. However, the meter that shows progress told me it would take over five hours. I don’t know why, as I was on a fast WiFi connection at home. I aborted this update attempt and decided to update via my PC. Downloading the firmware file from UClear’s website and completing the update took five minutes. Other users report that updating firmware with Android is much faster than via the iOS app.

To charge the helmet requires a USB-C cable, which is supplied, along with a charger. Users must first unplug the main cable from the unit into the helmet and use that port to charge. This is not a big deal at home. However, the lack of a separate charging port means there is no way to charge while in use. Although battery life is claimed to be 18 hours, it is a problem if you neglect to charge the unit and need to use it immediately. This should be remedied by UClear.

The Motion Infinity has four buttons that allow users to access all features by pressing them directly in various ways—not dissimilar to other brands. UClear offers a unique “gesture control” feature that issues commands related to playing music, intercom, and phone without touching the unit. It operates with the user’s hand within one inch of the sensor on the control unit.

Tap once for music play. Tap and hold two seconds to pause. Two quick taps for volume up a notch. Two taps and hold the second tap for one second for volume down. Three taps to skip a track and three taps, then hold the third for going back a track. It works flawlessly, and after two minutes, I was an expert. Gesture control can be disabled easily with the Quick Access button if you don’t want to use it.

Hot tip for gesture control—I utilized this feature by tilting my head quickly to the left, causing the sensor to activate when it detected my shoulder. One long tilt started/stopped the music, and so on. Look, Ma, no hands!

For music, one tap of the Quick Access button opens the Infinity’s U-Command feature, allowing users to give commands directly to the device. For this to operate, the ClearLink app must be connected in the background or foreground. You can ask about battery condition, redial a call, microphone control, music, intercom, or initiate a phone call. Two taps of the Quick Access button engages Siri or Google Assistant, allowing riders to use the full capabilities of these AI virtual assistants. Siri does my heavy lifting, and I don’t worry about the battery level.

For intercom and phone, similar taps will turn the mic on/off, connect intercom, play/pause music overlay, and end a call. Music sharing between two devices works well and is just a couple of button presses away.

UClear’s USafe crash sensor uses “an advanced accelerometer” to detect hard impacts, a feature I’d never encountered elsewhere in helmet comms. According to UClear, “If you are unresponsive, USafe can alert emergency services and contacts (with) your status and GPS location.” Riders can trigger this feature manually through repeated presses on the power button. When triggered, the LED blinks in chartreuse. To access this feature, you must register the product, fill in the USafe/SOS information and contact form, connect the UClear to a GPS-enabled mobile device, and then arm it through the configuration menu. One limitation is that it requires a cell signal to send the SOS message.

Have the product box ready to scan the serial number on the outside of the carton. When you start the USafe signup process, first go to the serial number code field, click the scan icon within that field, and scan the bar code. Do this first to avoid a failed registration and the need to start over after having filled in all the other fields—don’t ask me how I know this. The serial number is also on the back of the unit and can be manually entered. Keep the unit on and in-range during this setup. This was another learning moment as I carried the phone without the helmet to the garage to retrieve the box. Upon returning to the helmet in my office, I had to start all over as the connection—my filled-in form was lost.

Riding in Scorpion’s Exo-ST1400 carbon fiber helmet, the big speakers fully covered my ears. I found the sound warm and crisp, with good bass and clarity. UClear eliminates much of the airflow noise with noise cancellation technology that works. The sound system delivers plenty more volume at any time or speed.

Concurrent with the test of the Motion Infinity, I tested the UClear Motion 4 Lite. If you don’t care about crash detection, gesture control, or voice commands, you may want to save $105 and go for this model. You get the best speakers, mesh intercom radio (four users maximum rather than unlimited), and a slightly shorter claimed range (half-mile instead of three-quarters). I tested the Motion 4 Lite in a group of four riders. Two with Scorpion Exo-Com units and one UClear Motion Infinity. Operation is seamless, and the intercom range and clarity are excellent—mesh works.

The units look, mount, and operate basically the same. Personally, I always want all the power and features since I’m going to live with this for some time. The choice is yours.

The UClear Motion Infinity is a top-of-the-line product with every feature a rider might imagine and then some (but for FM). It is easy to configure, offers multiple ways of being controlled, has great sound, and operating it is a pleasant experience. Given its competitive pricing, I heartily recommend it.

UClear Motion Infinity Fast Facts

DIMENSIONS

Height: 1.7 inches

Width: 2.8 inches

Depth: 1.0 inches

Weight: 1.16 ounces

PERFORMANCE

Talk time: Up to 18 hours

Standby time: 400 hours

Battery charge time: 1.5 hours

Mesh Intercom working distance: Up to 0.75 miles

Bluetooth: 5.0

UClear Motion Infinity Prices: $280/Single Kit; $520/Dual Kit

