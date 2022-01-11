First US Look: 2022 Honda Africa Twin Lineup [6 Fast Facts + 26 Photos]

We provided a sneak peek of the 2022 Honda Africa Twin lineup back in August when the European models were unveiled. Now, American Honda is letting us in on what we’re getting on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, along with prices for all four variants. There aren’t many changes, so this won’t take long.
- All four versions of the 2022 Honda Africa Twin are returning. There’s the standard model and the Adventure Sports ES variety. Both versions have DCT editions available, making for four models. Significant differences between the standards and Adventure Sports ESes include suspension and fuel capacity. We have tested the previous Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES.
- Honda has updated the DCT programming on the models with this feature. We love the Dual Clutch Transmission on the Africa Twin, and Honda keeps refining the performance of its automatic transmission. This year, Honda says its focusing on improving the shifting in the lower gears.
- The touring-oriented Adventure Sports ES gets a lower windscreen that provides more wind protection. Honda wanted to make it easier to see over the screen. However, the shape has been refined, resulting in more wind protection. If you prefer, Honda offers an optional taller screen.
- You can more easily carry cargo on the 2022 standard Africa Twin. The standard version is focused on performance on- and off-road, but that didn’t stop Honda from giving the standard Africa Twin the rear cargo platform that was previously exclusive to the Adventure Sports ES.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available on all four Africa Twins. Connection is via cable or Bluetooth.
- The Africa Twins all get a modest $100 increase in price. You don’t get much in the way of color choices. The standard Africa Twin comes in Grand Prix Red only (with plenty of black), and the Adventure Sports ES models are Pearl White only (though it looks like white/blue/red to us).
Note: Photos are of European models
2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES (and DCT) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft
- Displacement: 1084cc
- Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
- Compression ratio: 10.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Two 46mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Manual (DCT: Fully and semi-automatic DCT w/ slipper function)
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel, semi-double-cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable semi-active Showa 45mm inverted fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, electronically adjustable, semi-active Showa remote reservoir shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke tubeless
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- Parking brake: DCT-only; cable-actuated single-piston caliper on rear disc
- ABS: Cornering aware; defeatable
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.0 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat heights: 34.3 or 33.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 529 pounds (DCT: 551 pounds)
- Colors: Pearl White
2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES Price: $17,199 MSRP
2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT Price: $17,999 MSRP
2022 Honda Africa Twin (and DCT) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft
- Displacement: 1084cc
- Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
- Compression ratio: 10.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Two 46mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Manual (DCT: Fully and semi-automatic DCT w/ slipper function)
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel, semi-double-cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 45mm inverted fork: 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke tubeless
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- Parking brake: DCT only; cable-actuated single-piston caliper on rear disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.0 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat heights: 34.3 or 33.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 505 pounds (DCT: 529 pounds)
- Colors: Grand Prix Red
2022 Honda Africa Twin Price: $14,399 MSRP
2022 Honda Africa Twin DCT Price: $15,199 MSRP