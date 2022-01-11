First US Look: 2022 Honda Africa Twin Lineup [6 Fast Facts + 26 Photos]

Hello everyone and happy new year! Here’s hoping 2022 is a great year for us all! This is Motos and Friends – a weekly podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling and sponsored by Suzuki motorcycles USA. Are you ready for the revolutionary new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle?! Check out the details of the ultimate ride, at suzukicycles.com.

This week, our contributor Laura Fitzpatrick gives us her impressions of the new Triumph Tiger 660. Laura left her cold and rainy home in Dublin, Ireland for the sunny skies and balmy temperatures of Faro, Portugal to ride the exciting new middleweight. The Tiger 660 uses the company’s excellent new three-cylinder engine slotted into an ADV package, and it seems Laura really liked not just Portugal, but the Triumph Tiger as well.

In this next segment, Editor-at-Large, Neale Bayly, chats with Mike Holliday, owner of the Crossroads Coffee Shop in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Neale lives locally to Mike and visits Crossroads Coffee almost daily, although for some odd quirk of the universe Neale and Mike were somehow never in the shop at the same time, and so never met. However, when it actually happened, Neale was blown away to discover that Mike was not just a fellow motorcyclist, but that they’d traveled much the same path on trips across South America. Small world eh?? So Mike and Neale get to reminisce about some of their equally crazy travel stories, and give us an insight into what it’s like to REALLY travel on two wheels.

2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Test in Portugal: A Personal Experience