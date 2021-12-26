2022 MXGP Schedule [19 World Championship Motocross Rounds]

MXGP will take another shot at a “normal” season, with a 19-round schedule for 2022. The 2022 MXGP World Championship Series schedule begins on February 20 at Matterly Basin in Winchester at concludes on September 18 at a venue yet to be named. The Motocross of Nations will be held at RedBud MX in North Buchannan, Michigan.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will be defending his title against Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. The trio battled it out for the last year’s championship down to the final round, with Jeremy Seewer, Jorge Prado, and the now-retired Tony Cairoli trailing in the distance.
For 2022, MXGP is offering the VIP Gold Skybox pass for a first-class experience at most of the races. The VIP Gold Skybox pass includes admission to the event with a Gold Skybox Car Parking Pass, paddock access, seating in the Skybox Terrace behind the starting gate, and dining at the VIP Gold Skybox Restaurant. Weekend VIP Gold Skybox passes are €400 for adults and €200 for children aged 3 to 11. VIP Gold Camping is available for €150 for the weekend.
2022 MXGP Schedule
- February 20: Matterly Basin, Great Britain
- March 5: TBA, Argentina
- March 20: TBA
- March 27: Oss, The Netherlands
- April 10: Pietramurata, Trentino, Italy
- April 24: Kegums, Latvia
- May 1: Orlyonok, Russia
- May 15: Riola Sardo, Sardegna, Italy
- May 29: intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
- June 5: Ernée, France
- June 12: Teutschenthal, Germany
- June 26: Jakarta, Indonesia
- July 3: Semarang, Indonesia
- July 17: Loket, Czech Republic
- July 24: Lommel, Belgium
- August 7: Uddevalla, Sweden
- August 14: Saint-Jean-d’Angély, France
- September 4: Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
- September 18: TBA
- September 25: Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, RedBud MX, United States
2022 MXGP Factory Teams
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX GP Team
- Jeremy Seewer
- Glenn Coldenhoff
- Maxime Renaux
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- Jeffrey Herlings
- Tom Vialle
Team HRC
- Tim Gajser
- Mitchell Evans
Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP
- Romain Febvre
- Ben Watson
Beta SDM Corse MX Team
- Jeremy Van Horebeek
- Alessandro Lupino
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing
- Kay De Wolf
Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
- Jorge Prado Garcia
Team Fantic Racing
- Nicholas Lapucci
2021 MXGP Final Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|708
|2
|Romain Febvre
|Kawasaki
|703
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Honda
|688
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|566
|5
|Jorge Prado
|KTM
|562
|6
|Tony Cairoli
|KTM
|545
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Yamaha
|442
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|GasGas
|391
|9
|Thomas Kjær Olsen
|Husqvarna
|332
|10
|Alessandro Lupino
|KTM
|319
|11
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|300
|12
|Brian Bogers
|GasGas
|290
|13
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Beta
|232
|14
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|Yamaha
|203
|15
|Henry Jacobi
|Honda
|188
|16
|Brent Van doninck
|Yamaha
|152
|17
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|126
|18
|Alberto Forato
|GasGas
|119
|19
|Arnaud Tonus
|Yamaha
|119
|20
|Benoit Paturel
|Honda
|110
|21
|Kevin Strijbos
|Yamaha
|106
|22
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|103
|23
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|76
|24
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|75
|25
|Mathys Boisramé
|Kawasaki
|62
|26
|Ruben Fernandez
|Honda
|56
|27
|Ivo Monticelli
|Kawasaki
|54
|28
|Alvin Östlund
|Yamaha
|50
|29
|Valentin Guillod
|Yamaha
|49
|30
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|KTM
|47
|31
|Seva Brylyakov
|Honda
|45
|32
|Adam Sterry
|KTM
|39
|33
|Jordi Tixier
|KTM
|33
|34
|Cyril Genot
|KTM
|15
|35
|Josh Gilbert
|Husqvarna
|11
|36
|Jose Butron
|KTM
|11
|37
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Husqvarna
|6
|38
|Lars van Berkel
|Honda
|5
|39
|Jimmy Clochet
|Beta
|4
|40
|Nathan Watson
|Honda
|4
|41
|David Philippaerts
|Yamaha
|3
|42
|Maxime Desprey
|Yamaha
|3
|43
|Hardi Roosiorg
|KTM
|1
|44
|Anton Gole
|Husqvarna
|1
|45
|Morgan Lesiardo
|Honda
|1
|46
|Todd Kellett
|Yamaha
|1