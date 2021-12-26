2022 MXGP Schedule [19 World Championship Motocross Rounds]

MXGP will take another shot at a “normal” season, with a 19-round schedule for 2022. The 2022 MXGP World Championship Series schedule begins on February 20 at Matterly Basin in Winchester at concludes on September 18 at a venue yet to be named. The Motocross of Nations will be held at RedBud MX in North Buchannan, Michigan.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will be defending his title against Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. The trio battled it out for the last year’s championship down to the final round, with Jeremy Seewer, Jorge Prado, and the now-retired Tony Cairoli trailing in the distance.

For 2022, MXGP is offering the VIP Gold Skybox pass for a first-class experience at most of the races. The VIP Gold Skybox pass includes admission to the event with a Gold Skybox Car Parking Pass, paddock access, seating in the Skybox Terrace behind the starting gate, and dining at the VIP Gold Skybox Restaurant. Weekend VIP Gold Skybox passes are €400 for adults and €200 for children aged 3 to 11. VIP Gold Camping is available for €150 for the weekend.

2022 MXGP Schedule

February 20: Matterly Basin, Great Britain

March 5: TBA, Argentina

March 20: TBA

March 27: Oss, The Netherlands

April 10: Pietramurata, Trentino, Italy

April 24: Kegums, Latvia

May 1: Orlyonok, Russia

May 15: Riola Sardo, Sardegna, Italy

May 29: intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos

June 5: Ernée, France

June 12: Teutschenthal, Germany

June 26: Jakarta, Indonesia

July 3: Semarang, Indonesia

July 17: Loket, Czech Republic

July 24: Lommel, Belgium

August 7: Uddevalla, Sweden

August 14: Saint-Jean-d’Angély, France

September 4: Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

September 18: TBA

September 25: Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, RedBud MX, United States

2022 MXGP Factory Teams

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX GP Team

Jeremy Seewer

Glenn Coldenhoff

Maxime Renaux

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jeffrey Herlings

Tom Vialle

Team HRC

Tim Gajser

Mitchell Evans

Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP

Romain Febvre

Ben Watson

Beta SDM Corse MX Team

Jeremy Van Horebeek

Alessandro Lupino

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

Kay De Wolf

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

Jorge Prado Garcia

Team Fantic Racing

Nicholas Lapucci

2021 MXGP Final Standings