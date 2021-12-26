2022 MXGP Schedule [19 World Championship Motocross Rounds]

MXGP will take another shot at a “normal” season, with a 19-round schedule for 2022. The 2022 MXGP World Championship Series schedule begins on February 20 at Matterly Basin in Winchester at concludes on September 18 at a venue yet to be named. The Motocross of Nations will be held at RedBud MX in North Buchannan, Michigan.

2022 MXGP Schedule: Motocross World Championship

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will be defending his title against Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. The trio battled it out for the last year’s championship down to the final round, with Jeremy Seewer, Jorge Prado, and the now-retired Tony Cairoli trailing in the distance.

2022 MXGP Schedule: Series Calendar

For 2022, MXGP is offering the VIP Gold Skybox pass for a first-class experience at most of the races. The VIP Gold Skybox pass includes admission to the event with a Gold Skybox Car Parking Pass, paddock access, seating in the Skybox Terrace behind the starting gate, and dining at the VIP Gold Skybox Restaurant. Weekend VIP Gold Skybox passes are €400 for adults and €200 for children aged 3 to 11. VIP Gold Camping is available for €150 for the weekend.

2022 MXGP Schedule

  • February 20: Matterly Basin, Great Britain
  • March 5: TBA, Argentina
  • March 20: TBA
  • March 27: Oss, The Netherlands
  • April 10: Pietramurata, Trentino, Italy
  • April 24: Kegums, Latvia
  • May 1: Orlyonok, Russia
  • May 15: Riola Sardo, Sardegna, Italy
  • May 29: intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
  • June 5: Ernée, France
  • June 12: Teutschenthal, Germany
  • June 26: Jakarta, Indonesia
  • July 3: Semarang, Indonesia
  • July 17: Loket, Czech Republic
  • July 24: Lommel, Belgium
  • August 7: Uddevalla, Sweden
  • August 14: Saint-Jean-d’Angély, France
  • September 4: Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
  • September 18: TBA
  • September 25: Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, RedBud MX, United States

2022 MXGP Factory Teams

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX GP Team

  • Jeremy Seewer
  • Glenn Coldenhoff
  • Maxime Renaux

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

  • Jeffrey Herlings
  • Tom Vialle

Team HRC

  • Tim Gajser
  • Mitchell Evans

Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP

  • Romain Febvre
  • Ben Watson

Beta SDM Corse MX Team

  • Jeremy Van Horebeek
  • Alessandro Lupino

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

  • Kay De Wolf

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

  • Jorge Prado Garcia

Team Fantic Racing

  • Nicholas Lapucci

2021 MXGP Final Standings

Position Rider Motorcycle Points
1 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 708
2 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 703
3 Tim Gajser Honda 688
4 Jeremy Seewer Yamaha 566
5 Jorge Prado KTM 562
6 Tony Cairoli KTM 545
7 Glenn Coldenhoff Yamaha 442
8 Pauls Jonass GasGas 391
9 Thomas Kjær Olsen Husqvarna 332
10 Alessandro Lupino KTM 319
11 Ben Watson Yamaha 300
12 Brian Bogers GasGas 290
13 Jeremy Van Horebeek Beta 232
14 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha 203
15 Henry Jacobi Honda 188
16 Brent Van doninck Yamaha 152
17 Shaun Simpson KTM 126
18 Alberto Forato GasGas 119
19 Arnaud Tonus Yamaha 119
20 Benoit Paturel Honda 110
21 Kevin Strijbos Yamaha 106
22 Arminas Jasikonis Husqvarna 103
23 Tom Koch KTM 76
24 Dylan Wright Honda 75
25 Mathys Boisramé Kawasaki 62
26 Ruben Fernandez Honda 56
27 Ivo Monticelli Kawasaki 54
28 Alvin Östlund Yamaha 50
29 Valentin Guillod Yamaha 49
30 Lorenzo Locurcio KTM 47
31 Seva Brylyakov Honda 45
32 Adam Sterry KTM 39
33 Jordi Tixier KTM 33
34 Cyril Genot KTM 15
35 Josh Gilbert Husqvarna 11
36 Jose Butron KTM 11
37 Evgeny Bobryshev Husqvarna 6
38 Lars van Berkel Honda 5
39 Jimmy Clochet Beta 4
40 Nathan Watson Honda 4
41 David Philippaerts Yamaha 3
42 Maxime Desprey Yamaha 3
43 Hardi Roosiorg KTM 1
44 Anton Gole Husqvarna 1
45 Morgan Lesiardo Honda 1
46 Todd Kellett Yamaha 1

