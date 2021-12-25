2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition First Look [11 Fast Facts + 18 Photos]

Just in time for the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, we get our first look at the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition. Some years, the upgrades from the standard 250 SX-F are modest. However, this year, the 250 SX-F Factory Edition is nearly an all-new motorcycle. Let’s look closely at what Red Bull KTM’s Max Vohland will be rolling up to the gate in 2022.
- The 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition has a new DOHC motor sporting performance upgrades. The new cylinder head is lighter, and only two mounting bolts secure it. Inside, the exhaust valves are bumped up to 27.5mm in diameter. Below that is a new forged bridge-box 81mm piston with a 3mm larger diameter than last year, and a compression ratio of 14.5:1. The new bore matched by a stroke shortened by 3.8mm to put the displacement at 249.92cc—less than a hair under the class limit.
- The bottom end gets changes and a significant innovation—clutchless upshifting. A quickshifter has been added to the Pankl five-speed transmission. It allows clutchless upshifts from 2nd to 5th gears—not clutchless downshifting, yet, and it’s up to you to manage the shifts between 1st and 2nd. A new clutch basket design works in concert with the quickshifter, which is now identical to the clutch used in this year’s flagship 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.
- A new handlebar-mounted switch allows the rider to initiate the quickshifter, traction control, and launch control.
- The frame is also new, though retaining the same chromoly steel architecture. The new hydroformed frame is designed to reduce squat during acceleration.
- The chromoly subframe is replaced by an aluminum/polyamide design. According to a KTM insider, the new subframe has “specifically calculated rigidity for improved bike feedback and advanced durability.”
- The 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition has a new die-cast aluminum swingarm that saves 6.7 ounces while being more rigid. A new 22mm rear axle complements the swingarm.
- A new frame and motor demands suspension changes, and KTM has made them. The WP Xact 48mm inverted air fork has new settings, along with a hydrostop for end-of-stroke damping that has increased progressiveness. The WP Xact shock is 0.6 inches shorter and 3.5 ounces lighter than its previous incarnation, and has new settings. The main piston has been worked over, and there’s a new shock mount design. Shock damping adjustments do not require tools.
- Ergonomics have been updated via a new Selle Dall Valle seat and lighter footpegs.
- For reliability, there’s a new skid plate and front disc guard, both made of a polyamide composite.
- There are additional features that are exclusive to the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition compared to the standard 250. The Factory edition gets KTM Factory Wheels with D.I.D. rims laced to hubs that are orange-anodized. A KTM Factory holeshot device helps get the rider to the first turn in front of the back. The KTM Factory Racing triple clamps have two offset positions. Bling includes an orange aluminum rear sprocket and Red Bull KTM graphics.
- The 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory has a list price of $10,599. There will be only 400 examples produced. We don’t have to tell you what color it comes in.
Photography by Fotografie Mitterbauer et al
2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 250cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 48.5mm
- Compression ratio: 14.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multidisc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8 x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum/polyamide
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 20 or 22mm
- Seat height: 37.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
- Wet weight: 235 pounds
2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition Price: $10,599 MSRP