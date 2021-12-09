2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look [10 Fast Facts + 25 Photos]

If you want to race a motorcycle similar to what you will see Marvin Musquin, Aaron Plessinger, and defending 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb on this coming year, the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition is the best way to start. This Factory Edition has enough significant new parts to make it a brand-new model. Let’s check it out.
- The motor is new. While it retains its SOHC, 4-valve architecture, the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition’s engine is tilted back two degrees from the standard model, and there’s a new cylinder head. The valve cover is lighter, and the front sprocket sits more than a tenth-of-an-inch lower. All of this lowers the center of gravity. A CP bridge-box piston has anodized ring grooves and bumps up the compression to 13.1:1. Traction control and launch control return.
- With the new motor comes a new Pankl five-speed transmission, and it has an upshift-only quickshifter. We’ve been anticipating the adoption of quickshifters to off-road motorcycles for a while now, as we enjoy them on ADV bikes. The quickshifter only works from 2nd on up to 5th gear. You’re on your own for the shift from 1st to 2nd, along with all downshifts. Also, the shift shaft and transmission ratio are updated.
- The frame is new, including the swingarm and subframe. The chromoly frame is hydro-formed and designed to better absorb energy transfer. The swingarm is 6.7 ounces lighter than the standard 450 SX_F, and it is more rigid. The rear axle is now 22mm in diameter and has the flexibility that KTM is after. The subframe is now a combination of aluminum and polyamide. It’s designed to be stronger and give the rider better feedback when in the new Selle Dalla Valle seat. The bodywork is also new, with texture added to the appropriate areas.
- New WP Xact suspension is employed by the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. The air fork gets new settings to complement the new frame, and there’s a hydrostop to give the fork more progressive damping at the end of its stroke. The shock is over a half-inch shorter and 3.5 ounces lighter than the standard model. There’s also new shock settings to reflect the frame changes, as well as a new upper shock mount for increased stability.
- The footpegs are larger and lighter. The die-cast pegs also have a new mounting that discourages dirt buildup.
- The new glide plate and front brake guard are a polyamide composite.
- KTM Factory wheels return, with D.I.D DirtStar rims. You can’t miss the orange anodizing of the hubs.
- The KTM Factory triple clamp is adjustable. You can choose between a 20 and 22mm offset.
- The Red Bull graphics are exclusive to the Factory Edition.
- Only 400 examples of the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition will be produced. Sorry, but we don’t have a price or availability date.
2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
- Maximum power: 63 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8 x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum/polyamide
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 20 or 22mm
- Seat height: 37.5 degrees
- Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 238 pounds
2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: $TBA MSRP
2022 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Photo Gallery