2022 BMW K 1600 B First Look (8 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

The BMW K 1600 four-motorcycle lineup enjoyed a wide-ranging assortment of upgrades for 2022. We covered the changes that apply to all four 2022 BMW K 1600s earlier this month. Now, it’s time to focus exclusively on the 2022 BMW K 1600 B—the bagger of the four Ks, and the least expensive base model in the 1600 line.
- There are three flavors of 2022 BMW K 1600 B: Standard, Exclusive Style, and Option 719 Midnight. Each finish gives the B a distinctly different look, and BMW has a short little “one” description of each. Here’s what BMW stylists did to differentiate the versions:
Standard (aka “The straightforward one”)
- Body in Black Storm Metallic
- Frame, engine, and seat in black
- Tank center cover, slipstream deflector trim, and front of front fender in Black Storm Metallic
- Engine spoiler in Night Black Matt
Exclusive Style (aka “The exclusive one”)
- Body in Manhattan Metallic Matt
- Frame, engine, and seat in black
- Tank center cover and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic
- Front of front fender in Manhattan White Metallic
- Engine spoiler in Night Black Matt
Option 719 Midnight (aka “The elegant one”)
- Body in Meteoric Dust II Metallic w/ water transfer printing
- Frame and engine in black
- Tank center cover, slipstream deflector trim, and front of front fender in Meteoric Dust II Metallic
- Option 719 seat in black w/ diamond top-stitching and B logo
- Engine spoiler in Night Black Matt
- “Midnight” badge
- If you get the B with the Grand America Package, it’s a Grand America! Here’s what the Grand America Package includes:
- Top case in body color
- Audio System 2.0
- Floorboards
- High windshield
- Keyless Ride
- Central Locking System w/ Anti-Theft Alarm
- Quickshifter
- LED fog lights
- Engine protection bar
- Centerstand
- The Bagger Package is a subset of the Grand America Package. It includes Keyless Ride, the Central Locking System with the Anti-Theft Alarm, quickshifter, LED fog lights, engine protection bar, and centerstand.
- There’s a Comfort Package that pares down the accessories further. This one gets you the Keyless Ride, Central Locking System with Anti-Theft Alarm, and quickshifter.
- The Tour Package focuses the B in a different direction. It includes Audio System 2.0, an auxiliary LED headlight, an engine protection bar, floorboards, and a storage compartment.
- If you don’t want to add a Package to the 2022 BMW K 1600 B, many goodies are available a la carte. You can get the Option 719 bench seat, Option 719 forged classic wheels, forged handlebar, floor lighting, or high seat (+2.0 inches to 31.5-inch seat height). Audio System 2.0 is also available as a stand-alone add-on.
- With customization an essential component of the bagger world, BMW points you in the right direction with cleverly “one” named suggestions. “The casual one” suggests you get the four chrome-plated pieces—case cover, mirror caps, wind deflectors, and slipstream deflection. “The cool one” insists you get a short tinted windscreen, touring case impact protection, and a liner for the touring case. BMW assures us that these “BMW Motorrad accessories give your vehicle a very special look and will certainly attract admiring glances.”
- The 2022 BMW K 1600 B arrives in BMW dealers in February 2022. Be prepared to drop $22,545 on the table to get started on your B, though we’re sure that the variants, packages, and accessories will be provoking you to open your wallet up a bit wider.
2022 BMW K 1600 B Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 124 mph (Grand America: 101 mph; GT and GTL: 125+ mph)
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
- Curb weight: 758 pounds
2022 BMW K 1600 B: $22,545 MSRP