2022 BMW K 1600 B First Look (8 Fast Facts + 30 Photos)

Don Williams
The BMW K 1600 four-motorcycle lineup enjoyed a wide-ranging assortment of upgrades for 2022. We covered the changes that apply to all four 2022 BMW K 1600s earlier this month. Now, it’s time to focus exclusively on the 2022 BMW K 1600 B—the bagger of the four Ks, and the least expensive base model in the 1600 line.

2022 BMW K 1600 B Price

  1. There are three flavors of 2022 BMW K 1600 B: Standard, Exclusive Style, and Option 719 Midnight. Each finish gives the B a distinctly different look, and BMW has a short little “one” description of each. Here’s what BMW stylists did to differentiate the versions:

Standard (aka “The straightforward one”)

  • Body in Black Storm Metallic
  • Frame, engine, and seat in black
  • Tank center cover, slipstream deflector trim, and front of front fender in Black Storm Metallic
  • Engine spoiler in Night Black Matt

Exclusive Style (aka “The exclusive one”)

  • Body in Manhattan Metallic Matt
  • Frame, engine, and seat in black
  • Tank center cover and slipstream deflector trim in Black Storm Metallic
  • Front of front fender in Manhattan White Metallic
  • Engine spoiler in Night Black Matt

Option 719 Midnight (aka “The elegant one”)

  • Body in Meteoric Dust II Metallic w/ water transfer printing
  • Frame and engine in black
  • Tank center cover, slipstream deflector trim, and front of front fender in Meteoric Dust II Metallic
  • Option 719 seat in black w/ diamond top-stitching and B logo
  • Engine spoiler in Night Black Matt
  • “Midnight” badge

2022 BMW K 1600 B MSRP

  1. If you get the B with the Grand America Package, it’s a Grand America! Here’s what the Grand America Package includes:
  • Top case in body color
  • Audio System 2.0
  • Floorboards
  • High windshield
  • Keyless Ride
  • Central Locking System w/ Anti-Theft Alarm
  • Quickshifter
  • LED fog lights
  • Engine protection bar
  • Centerstand 
  1. The Bagger Package is a subset of the Grand America Package. It includes Keyless Ride, the Central Locking System with the Anti-Theft Alarm, quickshifter, LED fog lights, engine protection bar, and centerstand.

2022 BMW K 1600 B Packages

  1. There’s a Comfort Package that pares down the accessories further. This one gets you the Keyless Ride, Central Locking System with Anti-Theft Alarm, and quickshifter. 
  1. The Tour Package focuses the B in a different direction. It includes Audio System 2.0, an auxiliary LED headlight, an engine protection bar, floorboards, and a storage compartment.

2022 BMW K 1600 B For Sale 

  1. If you don’t want to add a Package to the 2022 BMW K 1600 B, many goodies are available a la carte. You can get the Option 719 bench seat, Option 719 forged classic wheels, forged handlebar, floor lighting, or high seat (+2.0 inches to 31.5-inch seat height). Audio System 2.0 is also available as a stand-alone add-on. 
  1. With customization an essential component of the bagger world, BMW points you in the right direction with cleverly “one” named suggestions. “The casual one” suggests you get the four chrome-plated pieces—case cover, mirror caps, wind deflectors, and slipstream deflection. “The cool one” insists you get a short tinted windscreen, touring case impact protection, and a liner for the touring case. BMW assures us that these “BMW Motorrad accessories give your vehicle a very special look and will certainly attract admiring glances.”

2022 BMW K 1600 B Bagger Motorcycle for Touring 

  1. The 2022 BMW K 1600 B arrives in BMW dealers in February 2022. Be prepared to drop $22,545 on the table to get started on your B, though we’re sure that the variants, packages, and accessories will be provoking you to open your wallet up a bit wider. 

2022 BMW K 1600 B Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-6
  • Displacement: 1649cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
  • Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 124 mph (Grand America: 101 mph; GT and GTL: 125+ mph)
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
  • Rake: 27.8 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 29.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
  • Curb weight: 758 pounds  

2022 BMW K 1600 B: $22,545 MSRP

2022 BMW K 1600 B Photo Gallery

