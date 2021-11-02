2022 BMW K 1600 Lineup Overhauled (First Look, 16 Fast Facts)

The four-motorcycle 2022 BMW K 1600 lineup of inline-6 powered touring bikes enjoys significant updates. The GTL, GT, B, and Grand America get an improved motor, updated electronics, unexpected features, exciting paint choices, and sophisticated new options. Get a comfy chair, because there is quite a bit to talk about.
- In updating the K 1600’s six-cylinder motor to Euro 5 standards, BMW also improved the high-performance powerplant. While peak power remains at 160 horsepower, it appears 1000 rpm earlier in the powerband. BMW upped the maximum torque to 132 ft-lbs, and it arrives at the same 5250 rpm. It won’t take much throttle twisting to get serious performance from the latest edition of the 1649cc DOHC motor, and usable power comes on at as low as 1000 rpm.
- BMW engineers also worked to keep the motor smooth. Two knock sensors on the back of the cylinder bank keep the motor smooth if the fuel doesn’t meet the recommended octane. Two new lambda sensors join the six exhaust manifold sensors to monitor the performance of the combustion chambers.
- Electronic traction control is standard. Should you shift down too aggressively, the K 1600 will minimize rear-wheel slippage by cracking open the throttle valves to minimize engine compression braking. A six-axis IMU is employed to ensure the system is operating correctly. If the engine is in the Dynamic riding mode, the system allows a touch more rear-wheel slip than in the Road and Rain modes.
- Dynamic ESA “Next Generation” is BMW’s latest version of semi-active electronic suspension. In addition to the IMU, there are also sensors at the front and rear of the K 1600s to improve the data quality on inclines. The system monitors the spring positions, how fast the spring is moving, and in which direction to decide how to adjust the rear suspension. There are two settings—Dynamic and Road.
- Cornering-aware adaptative LED headlights are now standard. They help the rider look into a corner as they swivel 35 degrees—up from 24 degrees on the previously optional design. Also, the headlight moves up or down two degrees during acceleration and braking to keep the light on the ground consistent.
- There are four new lighting features that you won’t expect.
-
- “Welcome”: When the ignition is turned on, the headlight and taillight illuminate briefly. The lights then dim before the engine is fired up.
-
- “Goodbye”: After switching the ignition off, the lights say on before fading away.
-
- “Follow me home”: Pressing the high-beam button after turning the ignition off switches on the driving lights. BMW uses examples of moving the K 1600 in a parking space or opening a garage as uses for “Follow me home.”
-
- Floor lights: This option lights the ground. This makes it easier to determine where to put the kickstand down in the dark, or help you find something you have dropped in low light.
- The 2021 BMW K 1600 Lineup gets a 10.25-inch TFT dash. The display is wide-screen and HD—1920 x 720 pixels. It is highly customizable, including a split-screen with navigation and the traditional instrument cluster sharing the screen real estate. Via buttons and the left handlebar multi-controller, all of the BMW’s functions can be personalized. Tile-based menus make it easier to find the info and adjustments you desire.
- Connectivity is highly sophisticated. There are two radio antennas, so both your helmet and smartphone can be engaged with the K 1600. One antenna is Bluetooth-only, while the other can use either Bluetooth or a W-LAN can be created for data transfer.
- The BMW Motorrad Connected app pulls it all together. It includes a navigation function that is mirrored on the display via the W-LAN. The Connected app also works natively with Rever. You will have to have a smartphone that runs either Android or iOS.
- There is a designated storage compartment above the TFT for your smartphone. It has a USB connection for charging, and is fan-cooled and splashproof to protect your device. When you turn off the ignition, the windscreen drops down to secure it. Turn the ignition on and press the release button if you want to take your phone with you.
- A new sound system is standard on the GTL and Grand America, and optional on the GT and B. Dubbed 2.0, the latest audio system is fully integrated into the K 1600’s electrical system, as well as the TFT dash. DAB, DAB+, and DAB-FM provide sound superior to analog radio, which is also included. Satellite-based radio is an option. There are five equalization choices, including a setting for listening with the bike parked and your helmet off.
- The 2021 BMW K 1600s have four programable buttons at your beck and call. If one of your favorite features is buried deep in the menus, you can pull it up with a press of a button.
- An eCall system is optional, which gets you help automatically in an emergency—accident, for instance—via 4G technology.
- BMW is known for its accessory packages, and that continues unabated on the 2021 BMW K 1600 lineup. All four models have a Comfort package available, while the GT and B have a Tour package. The packages aren’t identical between models, though Keyless Ride, a quickshifter, central locking, and anti-theft alarm are common to all the Comfort packages on the K 1600s.
- The finishes are different on each 2021 K 1600. We’re not going to go through them here, as the story is already long enough. Watch for individual coverage of the four models. Expect to see terms such as “Basic variant,” “Exclusive style,” “Sport style,” and, of course, “Option 719.” There are also Serving suggestions—sort of mini-packages with cute names like “The cool one,” “The conspicuous one,” “The long-distance runner,” “The casual one,” and many more.
- We have the prices in the specs. You have some time to plan, as the 2022 BMW K 1600 lineup won’t make it to dealers until February 2022.
We have tested the BMW K 1600 B, K 1600 GT, and K 1600 GTL.
2022 BMW K 1600 B (Grand America, GT, and GTL) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 132 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 124 mph (Grand America: 101 mph; GT and GTL: 125+ mph)
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears (quickshift optional)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Die-cast aluminum w/ extruded aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Semi-active BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches (GT: 31.9 inches)
- Curb weight: 758 pounds (Grand America: 816 pounds; GT: 756 pounds; GTL: 789 pounds)
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 40 mpg
2022 BMW K 1600 Lineup Prices
- 2022 BMW K 1600 B: $22,545 MSRP
- 2022 BMW K 1600 GT: $23,895
- 2022 BMW K 1600 GTL: $26,895
- 2022 BMW K 1600 Grand America: $27,475